You Could Be the Next Bassist for Steel Panther
You could be the next bass player for Steel Panther. The hair metal heroes are holding open auditions to find someone sexy enough to join the pack. It was revealed earlier this year that Lexxi Foxx had stepped down from Steel Panther, greatly diminishing the overall sexiness of the group. “Steel Panther will continue to rock the world,” the band said following Foxx’s departure. “And though we may not ever find a bassist quite as beautiful as Lexxi, it shouldn’t be hard to find one to match his towering intellect. Good Luck… And goodbye Lexxi Foxx!!”kingfm.com
