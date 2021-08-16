Cancel
You Could Be the Next Bassist for Steel Panther

By Graham Hartmann
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 4 days ago
You could be the next bass player for Steel Panther. The hair metal heroes are holding open auditions to find someone sexy enough to join the pack. It was revealed earlier this year that Lexxi Foxx had stepped down from Steel Panther, greatly diminishing the overall sexiness of the group. “Steel Panther will continue to rock the world,” the band said following Foxx’s departure. “And though we may not ever find a bassist quite as beautiful as Lexxi, it shouldn’t be hard to find one to match his towering intellect. Good Luck… And goodbye Lexxi Foxx!!”

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

