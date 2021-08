Much has been made about the old men that the Los Angeles Lakers have signed this year. They will have at least eight players above the age of 30 years old on their 2021-22 roster, with five players at least 35 or older. This doesn’t even include potential re-signings of Jared Dudley (37 when the season starts) and Wesley Matthews (35 when the season starts), players that could elevate the team’s average age even more.