Podcast: Could Anthony Davis be the best player on the Lakers next year?

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Anthony Irwin Show, I welcomed my good pal and maybe the only person Lakers Twitter hates more than me, Matt Moore of The Action Network. The Lakers are going to be fascinating next year, and the entire NBA feels fairly wide open, which will make for a ton of drama. One thing that's been pretty interesting already this offseason has been the analysis surrounding Anthony Davis and the subsequent moves the Lakers made at his position specifically.

