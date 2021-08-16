Cancel
Lakers Rumors: LA Wanted Alex Caruso Back in FA Despite Not Countering Bulls Contract

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers reportedly hoped to retain guard Alex Caruso in free agency, but they couldn't contend with the four-year, $37 million contract he received from the Chicago Bulls. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Monday the Lakers "strongly refuted" any suggestion they didn't want Caruso back and simply bowed out of the negotiations "when the price went too high." This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

www.lakers365.com

