Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron James and Russell Westbrook getting a head start on training I UNDISPUTED
LeBron James isn't wasting anytime welcoming Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron posted on social media the two All-Stars getting a workout in Saturday morning and then that night made a court side appearance at the Lakers summer league game. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about LeBron and Westbrook getting a head start on the 2021 season.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0