Rays Sign David Robertson to Deal

Https://twitter.com/TBTimes_Rays/status/1427327679389478918. The Rays are currently leading the AL East by 3.0 games over the Red Sox, and they are trying to beef up their bullpen before the playoffs. They’ve signed Robertson to a major-league deal, and he was one of the better relievers in baseball at one point in his career. That said, he last appeared on a major-league roster in 2019 with the Phillies, and the results weren’t pretty. He pitched to a 5.40 ERA and a 6.06 FIP over seven appearances, and he posted a career-low 8.10 strikeouts per nine innings. Robertson will start his season in the minors to get into a routine before being called up to the majors.