King's Kids, Flyers Clubs begin Wednesday meetings starting Aug. 25
Beginning Aug. 25 the King’s Kids and Flyer’s Clubs will begin meeting each Wednesday night from 7-8:10 p.m. at Waterman Baptist Church in Lodi. The Flyer’s Club is for ages 4 and 5 and the King’s Kids Club is for grades 1-6. Both of these groups have game time, songs, Bible lessons, and learn Bible verses. Theme nights are an added highlight, and throughout the year children can also participate in special activities.www.fordcountyrecord.com
