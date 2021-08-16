Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

King's Kids, Flyers Clubs begin Wednesday meetings starting Aug. 25

fordcountyrecord.com
 4 days ago

Beginning Aug. 25 the King’s Kids and Flyer’s Clubs will begin meeting each Wednesday night from 7-8:10 p.m. at Waterman Baptist Church in Lodi. The Flyer’s Club is for ages 4 and 5 and the King’s Kids Club is for grades 1-6. Both of these groups have game time, songs, Bible lessons, and learn Bible verses. Theme nights are an added highlight, and throughout the year children can also participate in special activities.

www.fordcountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#S Club#Kids Club#Waterman Baptist Church#The Teen Bible Study
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Kennesaw, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Meet History Face to Face Virtual Book Club to meet Aug. 26

Kennesaw State University's The Museum of History and Holocaust Education announced the August 2021 selection for the Meet History Face to Face Virtual Book Club. The club will read and discuss "the Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah on Aug. 26 fro 8 to 9 p.m. Vianne and Isabelle, two sisters in Nazi-occupied France, take separate paths to ensure their own survival and that of their loved ones. This novel explores the often forgotten role of women in WWII.
Kidswustl.edu

Bear Club for Kids

Bear Club for Kids is divided into five recommended age tracks to ensure that activities are age appropriate and engaging. Entertainment and activities may include science workshops, juggling performances, crafts, games, movies, and more. Grizzly Bears: Ages 12 and up. Ursa Bears: Ages 9–11 WashU Bears: Ages 6–8 Cub Club:...
Religionfordcountyrecord.com

It takes time, practice to be a good follower of Christ

Recently I had the pleasure of catching up with an old friend, who just so happens to be a teacher. As we discussed work and education, she shared a thought that’s really stuck with me. She said if a teacher told parents that focusing on math once a week for one hour was good enough, they’d be outraged.
Bradford, PABradford Era

Fireside Pumpers to meet Wednesday

The Penn Brad Oil Museum monthly breakfast meeting of the Fireside Pumpers will be this Wednesday at Togi’s Banquet Room, 412-422 East Main Street, Bradford. The speaker will be Robin Augustine, the Senior Vice-President of Operations at ARG, explaining how the world’s oldest continuously operating refinery underwent a successful “Refinery Turnaround and Transition” in 2019.
Rice Lake, WIAPG of Wisconsin

After Five Club, Women's Connection to meet

Gina Stanley from Neenah will share how she “Handled Life with Detours" at both the Chetek Area After Five and the Rice Lake Women’s Connection Stonecroft outreaches on Aug. 16 and 17. All women are welcome at either meeting; there are no dues or fees. The Chetek Area After Five...
Selma, NCjocoreport.com

My Kid’s Club Prepares Land For New Clubhouse

SELMA – On August 2nd and 3rd, crews demolished two vacant houses in Selma to prepare land for a new My Kid’s Club Clubhouse in 2022. In 2016 Hurricane Matthew destroyed the Club building in Selma. My Kid’s Club is now housed in temporary quarters at Selma Elementary School while building a new, permanent headquarters for students to call home.
MuseumsSheridan Media

Gatchell’s Echoes of the Past Tours Start Wednesday

The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum will be offering their 2021 Echoes of the Past Cemetery Tours starting Wednesday night, August 11th, but organizers say those wanting to attend should reserve a spot sooner than later, as the tours are filling fast. Gatchell Museum Educator Jennifer Romanoski tells us about the...
Georgetown, SCgeorgetowncountysc.org

Reading Club Wednesdays

We are reading a Mystery graphic novel! SHERLOCK BONES AND THE NATURAL HISTORY MYSTERY . Please call or come to Register. Limited number of books.
Huddy, KYkentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: A big spiritual birthday

Fifty years ago this week, a young pastor walked down a Red Dog road in Jerry Bottom of Huddy, KY. He was 23 years old and was making the rounds in his brand-new mission field. I’m not sure how his morning had gone, where he had been or to whom...
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Men with Black Eyes Met on a Plane and Had a Conversation

Two men boarded the same plane and also had their seat numbers next to each other. After they settled down for the flight, they discovered they both sported a black eye. The men were so surprised that they started a conversation to find out how each of them ended up with a black eye. The first guy explained that when he got to the airport in the morning, he went to the ticket counter where he met the woman who handed tickets to customers.
ReligionHerald-Journal

Did LDS Church statement move the needle on vaccines and masking? Yes and no

Latter-day Saints may preach and sing about following their prophet, but last week’s statement by the faith’s top leaders urging members to wear masks and get vaccinated offered a glimpse of how seriously the faithful take that mantra. In its strongest statement yet, the governing First Presidency of The Church...
Petsfarmforum.net

Jerry Nelson: Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

‘Mormon Land’: Garments and tattoos and piercings, oh my! ‘The Mormon Hippie’ sounds off on her faith and its culture.

The New York Times recently took up the topic of temple garments in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The piece focused on Idaho Falls member Sasha Piton, who is urging the church to produce softer, more comfortable and breathable garments, which the faithful wear as a private and personal reminder of their religious commitments.
ReligionPosted by
DFW Community News

Faith Friday: First United Methodist Church Hosts ‘Say Their Names’ Memorial

The First United Methodist Church downtown is hosting the Say Their Names Memorial to remember those who have died as a result of systematic racism. The memorial showcases more than 230 images of men, women, and children that have been killed across the country. The memorial honors the Black lives lost throughout United States history. The memorial features pictures of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Demitrius DuBose, and hundreds of other victims.
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Sportsmen’s club to host two competitive events Aug. 14

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sportsmen's Association will be buzzing with activity Aug. 14, with the local shooting club at 89 Keystone Road hosting two competitive events that should appeal to young and old alike. On the club’s outdoor Range 1, the SCSA will host its annual Military Rifle Shoot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy