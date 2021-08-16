High school football rankings: No. 24 Corner Canyon lone MaxPreps Top 25 team in action, rolls to 41st straight win
Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) cruised to its 41st consecutive win beating Farmington 72-21, the lone team in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings in action this week. Four-star USC commit Devin Brown shined in his Chargers debut, completing 18-of-22 passes for 451 yards and eight touchdowns in the opening half. The Utah power is eight wins away from breaking Duchesne's state record of 48 consecutive wins.www.cbssports.com
