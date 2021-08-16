Cancel
Gun licence applicants to face drug and alcohol testing in wake of Plymouth shooting

By Charles Hymas,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have been told to carry out drug and alcohol tests on gun licence applicants under new legally enforced guidance, which has been drawn up following the Plymouth mass shooting. Former partners, neighbours, flatmates and family could also be interviewed by police as part of a system of more rigorous...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 1

