Indian artist Anish Snood unveils his roots on Anjunadeep with four stunning tracks under his Anyasa alias on the Gaya EP. The first Indian artist who has made his homecoming to Anjunadeep is Anish Snood, under his alias Anyasa. Growing up on Anjuna Beach in Goa, he has made waves for sharing his story through music to where it all began. Last month, “Rasiya” helped unravel the rose petals to tastemakers and fans around the globe to announce the beauty within his music while reflecting ‘Gaia,’ the Greek goddess of Mother Earth. Now with Anyasa’s first EP seed planted in the ground, the world may enjoy Gaya EP.