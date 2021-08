Stocks were broadly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday, though the gains were not enough to erase the market's losses from earlier in the week. The S&P 500 index was up 0.8% as of 1:16 p.m. Eastern, but on pace for its first weekly loss in three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.7% higher, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1.1%. Both indexes were also headed for weekly drops.