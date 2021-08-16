2021 Central Texas high school football preview: District 13-2A Division I
Snook: Controlling the line of scrimmage is one of the surest paths to success, and the Bluejays return seven players who started across the offensive and defensive lines during a 2020 season that saw them win a pair of playoff games and tie for the district title. If the Bluejays can reload a defense that allowed just 19 points per game last year, another district title could come back to the nest.www.statesman.com
