Cleveland Browns Cut Roster To 85 Ahead Of Tuesday’s Deadline

The Cleveland Browns have reduced the team’s roster from 90 to 85 ahead of the deadline to do so tomorrow evening. A couple moves came easy due to injury for the team. Not exactly what you want, but it makes said moves easier for the time being.

Tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Ryan Switzer were both placed on the injured reserve. Carlson is expected to miss the season with a knee injury, but this move allows the team to keep him for the time being. The same goes with Switzer.

Waived from the team completely was Cordel Iwuagwu, Montrel Meander and Kiondre Thomas. None of these three were expected to make the team, so this comes as no surprise. Thomas did see decent playing time in the team’s first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meander appeared in four games for the Browns in 2020, but there is just to much at the position for him to make the team.

Slowly getting toward the end result of 53 players on the roster is a process and this is just part one. Cleveland and teams across the league will have to cut rosters down to 80 by August 24th and have their final 53 set by August 31st. It will be interesting to see who can impress and grind out a spot at the end of the roster over the next couple of weeks. Preseason games will offer some players the opportunity with so many starters expected to sit.