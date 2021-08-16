Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns Cut Roster To 85 Ahead Of Tuesday’s Deadline

By Brandon Little
Posted by 
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns have reduced the team’s roster from 90 to 85 ahead of the deadline to do so tomorrow evening. A couple moves came easy due to injury for the team. Not exactly what you want, but it makes said moves easier for the time being.

Tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Ryan Switzer were both placed on the injured reserve. Carlson is expected to miss the season with a knee injury, but this move allows the team to keep him for the time being. The same goes with Switzer.

Waived from the team completely was Cordel Iwuagwu, Montrel Meander and Kiondre Thomas. None of these three were expected to make the team, so this comes as no surprise. Thomas did see decent playing time in the team’s first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meander appeared in four games for the Browns in 2020, but there is just to much at the position for him to make the team.

Slowly getting toward the end result of 53 players on the roster is a process and this is just part one. Cleveland and teams across the league will have to cut rosters down to 80 by August 24th and have their final 53 set by August 31st. It will be interesting to see who can impress and grind out a spot at the end of the roster over the next couple of weeks. Preseason games will offer some players the opportunity with so many starters expected to sit.

Comments / 0

BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
140
Followers
301
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Preseason Games#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: 5 likeliest players to be cut first on Tuesday

The Browns need to cut down to 85 players by the end of Tuesday. According to Spotrac, the Browns have 90 players on their active roster, which means to meet the guidelines of the NFL, they’ll need to cut five players by Tuesday, followed by another five at the end of the week. They’ll then need to 17 after the last preseason game. That’s 27 total players who aren’t going to be on the team in three weeks’ time.
NFLDawgs By Nature

Browns sign WR JoJo Ward

The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver JoJo Ward on Thursday. To make room on the roster for Ward, the club released defensive tackle Damion Square, who the team signed in May after Square spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 5-foot-9 and 175-pound Ward went undrafted in the...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL's first roster cuts coming next Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns face-off with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. Baker Mayfield is already known to not be playing in the game and, likely, we will hear from head coach Kevin Stefanski about a number of other players sitting out as well. While that might be a negative for...
NFLYardbarker

PFF Ranks Cleveland Browns Offense Among NFL’s Elite

Sam Monson wrote the narrative for PFF’s rankings, and even his blurb on the Browns seemed unconvincing. Despite the positive recognition, Baker Mayfield again took some digs:. “Baker Mayfield is still a work in progress at this point, and his true ceiling remains a moveable target. He struggled badly in...
NFLNews-Herald

Browns vs. Jaguars: Everything you need to know about Cleveland's first 2021 preseason game

The Browns move a bit closer to their much anticipated 2021 regular season when they open up the preseason this weekend. Coming off their first playoff win since their return as a franchise in 1999, the Browns enter this season with high expectations. Enthusiasm for the team is even higher — as evidenced by the estimated 27,000 fans who attended this past Sunday's stadium practice.
NFLTimes Reporter

Demetric Felton's versatility gives Cleveland Browns a new kind of weapon

For a Browns impact play that was totally unexpected, Odell Beckham Jr.’s 50-yard touchdown run Oct. 4 at Dallas when the Browns were threatening to blow a 41-14 lead may go unsurpassed for quite some time. But that dazzling demonstration excluded, rookie Demetric Felton may give the Browns the kind...

Comments / 0

Community Policy