Rams roster bubble: 5 players who helped themselves vs. Chargers

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Rams trimmed their roster to 85 players on Monday, one day before the league’s deadline for all teams to get down to that very number. The five players they cut were all on the bubble, but there are additional competitors trying to make the team who sit on the fringe.

Coming out of Saturday’s game against the Chargers, some players helped themselves inch closer to making the 53-man roster. They haven’t yet solidified their place on the team, considering there are two preseason games left, but they absolutely helped their stock.

Here are five bubble players who helped their cause in the team’s loss to the Chargers.

1

RB/KR Raymond Calais

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1S7s_0bTNwz4X00
John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports

Calais is inching closer to locking up a roster spot with his work as a return specialist. He returned a punt 46 yards against the Chargers and had another 6-yard return, as well as a nice 29-yard kickoff return to start the game.

Calais also rushed seven times for 14 yards, and although running room was hard to come by, him getting even seven carries was notable because it shows Sean McVay sees him as a contributor on offense. He definitely helped himself against the Chargers, even if Tutu Atwell looked good in the return game, too.

2

S J.R. Reed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeTWY_0bTNwz4X00
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Reed earned the highest PFF grade of any Rams defender at 90.3, looking every bit like someone who deserves to be on a 53-man roster. The Rams’ top four safeties (Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess, Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott) are all locks to make the team, but if the Rams keep a fifth safety, Reed has a good chance to be the guy.

He made five tackles and broke up one pass, with one of those stops coming at the line of scrimmage on third-and-short.

3

DL Jonah Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6c2a_0bTNwz4X00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Williams was one of several defensive linemen who stood out against the Chargers. He had a PFF grade of 74.8 after recording four tackles and a sack that went for a 12-yard loss, disrupting the offense a couple of times.

We already know which Rams are locks to make the team along the defensive line, but Williams, Eric Banks, Michael Hoecht and Marquise Copeland are in that group of former undrafted players who are on the fringe of making the cut. He helped himself on Saturday night.

4

OL Tremayne Anchrum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zuzj1_0bTNwz4X00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams held out any offensive lineman who is essentially guaranteed a spot on the roster, including Brian Allen, Austin Corbett and Joe Noteboom. But Anchrum has to earn his job as a versatile offensive lineman who can play guard or tackle.

He was one of the few bright spots on the offensive line against the Chargers, a group that didn’t play particularly well when it came to run blocking. He had the second-highest PFF grade of any offensive player (70.3), slightly behind top-graded Jordan Meredith (78.5).

5

WR Trishton Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1P03_0bTNwz4X00
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Rams are deeper at wide receiver than they are at just about any other position, which makes Jackson’s path to the 53-man roster more difficult. The Rams already have five players who are going to make the team, and they don’t necessarily have to keep a sixth receiver.

But Jackson’s chances come down to whether or not he can beat out Ben Skowronek for the WR6 job. Skowronek fractured his forearm Saturday and needs surgery, so he’ll be sidelined for a bit. He could start the year on IR, thus opening the door for Jackson to make the team.

It helps that Jackson ran a filthy route against the Chargers and got open for a touchdown, looking capable of sticking on the 53-man squad just as he did last year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

