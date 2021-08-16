No Change in the QB Order Based on Preseason

Anyone who expected quarterback Justin Fields to be deemed a competitor for the opening day start based on Saturday's Bears preseason opener hasn't followed coach Matt Nagy closely.

In fact, they probably haven't seriously followed the NFL.

It's preseason, and it means nothing more than an a chance to evaluate individual players. Two quarters of excitement in such games doesn't mean much in terms of the regular season.

Nagy named Andy Dalton his starter for Week 1 long ago and he didn't change anything when he talked Monday before practice following Fields' 10-for-14 passing effort for 142 yards with a touchdown.

"The only thing that those guys care about right now is just being great at that position and I think if you ask all three of them I think that's what they are trying to do," Nagy said of his quarterbacks. 'And I'll always go back to just making sure that we all, when we evaluate those guys at that position we're evaluating the entire package right?

"And I think you know Andy had six plays and yeah, it's hard to say much good or bad about that with the six plays. So we're going to get him some more snaps this coming preseason game."

If Dalton didn't get in for enough plays to evaluate him, Fields hasn't had enough plays yet either even though he played two quarters. All the while, Dalton threw two more interceptions to Jaylon Johnson in practice Monday and Fields also threw one to Teez Tabor during 7-on-7.

"And then with Justin I go back to what I said, too, we want to be able to see live plays, live situations and he got that and he did a great job," Nagy said. "So the only thing he can do is to continue doing that and then we've got to make sure that that plan allows us to evaluate how well he does knowing those circumstances.

"Ultimately in the end you know whatever is best for the Chicago Bears is in the end what we're going to do."

There are many who believe what's best for the Bears is simply to start Fields. End of story. Nagy isn't surprised by this.

"No, because it's expected," Nagy said. "You've got to play the situation and just understand, OK, the excitement is there. We all—I'll go back to we all want him to play really well. That's a good thing is for him to go out and play well.

"At the same point in time, we knew going into this that in this situation that any time there's something that goes wrong for a guy like Andy in this situation, that that's (reaction) gonna be there if Justin's playing well. But no, this is something that we've planned for and prepared for and we want to make sure—and again, Justin understands all of this. That’s what I love about him, is he understands the plan; he understands the process. They all do."

Teammates noticed the leadership and ability to handle pressure in Fields, whether it was in his first series, in energizing the team during a comeback or on Sunday when he was with a group of Bears rookies at the White Sox-Yankees game and was the one who got to throw out the first pitch.

The drive to the field goal just before halftime was one which really testified to his abilities.

"Just his calmness, no rush, he didn't seem nervous or anxious, just calmness in the huddle, calmness in the pocket, doing what he needed to do, get the ball out of bounds, get the ball to people who he needs to get it to and then ultimately get in position to kick the field goal," rookie running back Khalil Herbert said.

It's no surprise Fields was able to do what he did to teammates. They've seen him energize and elevate their own games.

"Football is the ultimate team sport," center Sam Mustipher said. "Great teammates, no matter what position they may play are going to elevate the guys around them, are going to make them look way better than they are.

"When you think about all the Super Bowl teams, all the great teams that you've had throughout the history of the NFL there's been players that they have in that locker room that take players and elevate their game. And they elevate everyone around them."

Mustipher said he noticed all of the people at Soldier Field wearing jerseys with No. 1 on them.

"I mean I'd tell him relish every moment of it," Mustipher said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for anybody who gets a chance to play in the NFL, but to see a bunch of No. 1s in the stands, it's awesome. Embrace it. This is all a part of the journey."

And so is being the backup for the opener.

