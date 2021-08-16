Cancel
North Caldwell, NJ

North Caldwell teen wins state art contest

By BRETT FRIEDENSOHN Staff Writer
newjerseyhills.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CALDWELL – Andrew Kim, 16, won first place for paintings or drawings among high school students in the state Department of Human Services’ Teen Media Showcase. Andrew, who will be a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy this fall, won a $250 prize for his watercolor painting called “Family Has No Boundary,” which shows him with his siblings and parents inside a laptop screen. His grandparents’ faces are in the corners of the screen, and the rest of their bodies are outside the laptop giving it a hug.

www.newjerseyhills.com

