iNaturalist Workshop with Murray Fisher

Research Fellow & Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics, UCL Dr Adrian Brown is a Senior Specialist Weight Management and Bariatric dietitian with a PhD in Medicine from Imperial College London. His PhD was a randomised control trial investigating the role of formula low energy diets in people with type 2 diabetes and obesity treated with insulin. His current post is as a NIHR Research Fellow/Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics at the Centre of Obesity Research at University College London headed by Professor Rachel Batterham. Adrian qualified from Leeds Metropolitan University and furthered his studies with an MSc in Nutrition and Dietetics, researching themes of patient satisfaction within a bariatric dietetic service. He has specialised in weight management and bariatrics for over 15 years and helped set up the dietetic services within a regional weight management service where he was the dietetic service lead. He also designed a series of innovative specialist group sessions for patients within a Tier-3 specialist weight management service, with his evaluation of these groups being one of the few published papers evaluating Tier 3 services within the UK. His research interests centre around type 2 diabetes, obesity, bariatric surgery, weight stigma and the use of low energy diets in different patient populations. He has spoken both nationally and internationally on formula low energy diet in advanced Type 2 diabetes, dietary management of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and bariatric surgery. He is also an Honorary Academic at Public Health England, on the Strategic Council for All Party Parliamentary Group on Obesity and Vice Chair of the Specialist Obesity Group for the British Dietetic Association.