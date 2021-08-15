Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

iNaturalist Workshop with Murray Fisher

fishersisland.net
 8 days ago

In 2019 Murray Fisher, founder of the New York Harbor School and Billion Oyster Project, launched an effort to observe, identify and catalog every species of organism on Fishers Island. The project utilizes the iNaturalist platform and app to build a Fishers Island biodiversity database from crowd-sourced photographs of all our living organisms. This is where your help is essential.

fishersisland.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Schneider
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishers#Billion Oyster Project#Birds#Research Grade#Gerardwayscatmitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Hybrid Breeding Workshop

The workshop will be available for either in-person or online participation via Zoom. Centered around designing and managing a hybrid breeding program, the workshop will focus on the decisions that must be made when managing a breeding pipeline that results in the release or commercialization of a hybrid cultivar. Strategies for managing an effective and efficient hybrid breeding program under the restrictions of resource limitations will be the focus but will always consider the underlying genetic principles. The workshop will reflect a strong influence of applied hybrid breeding from an industry perspective.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Games Workshop Group: Indomitable

Games Workshop's (LON:GAW) FY21 results were at record levels from the perspective of revenue, profitability, cash flow generation and cash returns to shareholders, driven by the launch of the ninth edition of 40K as well as products from prior year releases. The phasing and scale of future new product releases in FY22 and FY23 may produce lower rates of growth than FY21. Management’s focus on product innovation, customer engagement and geographic expansion has tended to provide positive surprises. Our DCF-based valuation increases by c 8% to £129 per share.
Kidsthecolonytx.gov

Discovery Play Workshop

Children ages 1 - 3 and their caregivers are invited to join us for our Discovery Play Workshop series. This five-week interactive play program offers opportunities for children and parents to play together, meet other families, and talk one-on-one with local professionals who specialize in areas of child development. It...
Somerset, TXPleasanton Express

Beef Project Workshop

A 4-H and FFA Beef Showmanship and Preparation Workshop is set for Saturday, Aug. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at the Somerset Ag Barn. This will be a hands-on event so bring your animals and questions. Please RSVP to the Atascosa County Extension office by Friday, Aug. 13, by calling 830-569-0034 or call with any questions.
Educationcaltech.edu

Library Workshop – Introduction to Shell

What & Who: Caltech Library is offering a two-day, hands-on workshop on using the shell to manage and automate analysis on your computer. We'll cover navigating on the command line, managing files and directories, combining multiple commands with pipes, repeating commands with loops, and basic shell scripting. This workshop does not require any prior experience working on the command line. It is based on a Software Carpentry lesson, but has been customized as a stand-alone unit.
Jobsam-online.com

Workshop Technician

Pembrook Resourcing are currently seeking a workshop controller to join their client’s aftersales department, as a Workshop Controller you will play a key role, ensuring the workshop runs smoothly and efficiently. You will calculate and manage the use of workshop resources effectively, monitoring staff and workshop performance to maintain standards....
Mathematicstowardsdatascience.com

An Intuitive Look At Fisher Information

Fisher information provides a way to measure the amount of information that a random variable contains about some parameter θ (such as the true mean) of the random variable’s assumed probability distribution. We’ll start with the raw definition and the formula for Fisher Information. Definition and formula of Fisher Information.
Jobsam-online.com

Workshop Controller

Sytner BMW Newport is looking to recruit a highly motivated Workshop Controller to join our team. This is a unique opportunity to work with the BMW brand at a very exciting time. You will need to be skilled in all aspects of running a high volume prestige workshop. You must...
Yogadowntownfrederick.org

Movement & Meditation Workshop

Practice cultivating gratitude, creating space in the body, and welcoming blessings into your life. This 90-minute workshop will begin with warming movements, then slow stretches, and end with guided meditation. To begin this workshop, Ali will lead the class in a flow to help lengthen the spine, create space in the heart, and strengthen the core. Then Ali will instruct some postures to help relax the body for the meditation at the end of the class. For the final 30 minutes of class, Jill will guide us in a meditation to help you cultivate gratitude & welcome blessings into your life.
SciencePhysics World

Steven Weinberg: probably the greatest theorist of his age

Matin Durrani recalls his brushes with the Nobel-prize-winning physicist Steven Weinberg, who died on 23 July 2021 at the age of 88. For reasons I can no longer quite remember, I was once invited to CERN to interview the Nobel-prize-winning theoretical physicist Steven Weinberg. I think Weinberg, who died last month, had travelled to Geneva to lecture on the development of the Standard Model of particle physics, in which he had played a key part, and there was time in his schedule for journalists like me to quiz the great man.
ElectronicsApartment Therapy

This Device Can Identify The Birds That Visit Your Yard

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With over 18,000 bird species around the world, it can be difficult to identify the winged creatures that come and go in your backyard. Thankfully, you won’t have to memorize all of them; you can just use an app.
Astronomynewsitem.com

Starwatch: Saturn, the telescope king!

Since 1989, thousands of extrasolar planets have been discovered orbiting other stars. That’s just in the immediate vicinity of our home galaxy, the Milky Way. There are also thousands of possible planets discovered that haven’t been officially confirmed yet. We certainly haven’t seen any of these planets directly with much...
Logan County, OHpeakofohio.com

Benjamin Logan Students Visit Lake Erie

It was not full light yet when the bus pulled out of the Benjamin Logan bus circle. The twenty-one Logan Countians aboard were headed for a day of fun and learning centered on Lake Erie and its importance as a freshwater ecosystem. The destination was Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab, a research and education facility that is a part of the Ohio State University and for over 40 years has worked to protect this vital natural resource.
Societygreenville.com

Improving Ocean Health at Clemson University

Ocean health is a growing concern — and for good reason. The ocean covers over 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and produces more than half the world’s oxygen. It is home to more than 238,000 identified marine species and potentially hundreds of thousands yet undiscovered. At Clemson University, research,...
FitnessInverse

Dr Adrian Brown

Research Fellow & Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics, UCL Dr Adrian Brown is a Senior Specialist Weight Management and Bariatric dietitian with a PhD in Medicine from Imperial College London. His PhD was a randomised control trial investigating the role of formula low energy diets in people with type 2 diabetes and obesity treated with insulin. His current post is as a NIHR Research Fellow/Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics at the Centre of Obesity Research at University College London headed by Professor Rachel Batterham. Adrian qualified from Leeds Metropolitan University and furthered his studies with an MSc in Nutrition and Dietetics, researching themes of patient satisfaction within a bariatric dietetic service. He has specialised in weight management and bariatrics for over 15 years and helped set up the dietetic services within a regional weight management service where he was the dietetic service lead. He also designed a series of innovative specialist group sessions for patients within a Tier-3 specialist weight management service, with his evaluation of these groups being one of the few published papers evaluating Tier 3 services within the UK. His research interests centre around type 2 diabetes, obesity, bariatric surgery, weight stigma and the use of low energy diets in different patient populations. He has spoken both nationally and internationally on formula low energy diet in advanced Type 2 diabetes, dietary management of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and bariatric surgery. He is also an Honorary Academic at Public Health England, on the Strategic Council for All Party Parliamentary Group on Obesity and Vice Chair of the Specialist Obesity Group for the British Dietetic Association.
AnimalsPost-Star

Bob Henke column: Froghoppers (aka spittle bugs) do not suck

I just heard a female meteorologist say that the weather for the next week was going to be “sucky.”. One unexpected side effect of mass communication, first in moveable-type printing and more dramatically in all the electronic formats, has been a particularly rapid change in language and lexicon. Left to...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Exotic Magnetic Quasiparticle: “Skyrmion Bundle” Joins Topological Zoo

In a study recently published in Nature Nanotechnology, a research group led by Prof. Du Haifeng and Dr. Tang Jin from High Magnetic Field Laboratory, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), reported a scientific breakthrough after they found skyrmion bundles, a new family member of topological magnetic structures. With the...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: High-pulse-energy multiphoton imaging of neurons and oligodendrocytes in deep murine brain with a fiber laser

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86924-6, published online 12 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained extensive reference errors, where the references given in Table 2 were incorrect. The authors omitted the below papers, which are now listed as References 38–42. Kobat, D. et al. Deep tissue multiphoton microscopy...
AgricultureNational Science Foundation (press release)

Genetics team aims for better corn plants

Work could lead to bigger yields, better stress tolerance. The newly assembled genomes of 26 different genetic lines of corn illustrate the crop's rich genetic diversity and lay the groundwork for a better understanding of what genetic mechanisms account for the crop traits prized by farmers. The U.S. National Science Foundation-funded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy