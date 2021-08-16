How to Watch the Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles' Concert Film
Billie Eilish fans rejoice, the concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, is coming to Disney+ on Sep. 3!. The pop singer who, like many performers in the music industry, had to cancel her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? tour in March of 2020, announced that she’d be bringing her next live show into the living rooms of fans all across the globe via Instagram.www.etonline.com
