If you're new here, it's time to study up! If you've been here... Do you need to catch up? BSU Fight Song lyrics available here!. I know a lot of Boise State fans that claim to be die hard, but I'd bet not all of them could sing along with every single lyric. What about you? If you're new, welcome... Sing along and memorize it. If you're not new... Then shamefully memorize this when no one is around cause this should've been done long ago!