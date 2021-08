An Ohio mother accused of abandoning her three children in a park and killing one as he desperately tried to get back into their car has pleaded guilty. Brittany Gosney, 29, of Middletown, pleaded guilty to murder and two felony counts of child endangerment Monday as part of a plea deal in the February death of her 6-year-old son, James Hutchinson, whose body is still missing, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.