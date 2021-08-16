Bakken Energy reaches agreement to purchase Dakota Gasification Company assets

TAIPEI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced the signing of its first ever power purchase agreement (PPA) with TCC Green Energy Corporation for the procurement of approximately 19 million kWh of green electricity annually, a step that contributes to its RE100 commitment to reach 100% utilization of renewable energy as well as carbon neutrality in its global operations by 2030. TCC Green Energy, which currently has the largest renewable energy available transfer capacity in Taiwan, will supply the green electricity to Delta from TCC's 7.2MW wind turbine infrastructure. With the aforementioned PPA and its status as the only RE100 member in Taiwan with a cutting-edge solar PV inverter as well as wind power converter product portfolio, Delta further cements its dedication to the development of renewable energy worldwide.