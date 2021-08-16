Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beulah, ND

Bakken Energy reaches agreement to purchase Dakota Gasification Company assets

By Nathalie Gomez
kxnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn agreement has been reached by Bakken Energy and Basin Electric on key terms and conditions to purchase the assets of the Dakota Gasification Company (Dakota Gas), a subsidiary of Basin Electric, and the owner of the Great Plains Synfuels Plant (Synfuels Plant). Located near Beulah, ND, the Synfuels Plant...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Beulah, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Production#Gasification#Infrastructure#Bakken Energy#Basin Electric#The Synfuels Plant#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) Enters Into "Stalking Horse" Asset Purchase Agreement To Acquire Agua Libre Midstream And Other Water Related Assets From Basic Energy Services

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or "the Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement for the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Agua Libre Midstream, LLC and other water-related assets, operations and assumed liabilities (together "Agua Libre") from Basic Energy Services, Inc. ("Basic").
Energy IndustryBillings Gazette

North Dakota gas plant to be redeveloped for clean energy

Basin Electric Power Cooperative has reached an agreement with Bakken Energy to sell its Great Plains Synfuels Plant, which its new owners will convert to produce hydrogen. The deal announced Monday is part of larger plans by Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas to establish a hydrogen "hub" in North Dakota. Terms of the sale were not immediately made public, but the hub's budget exceeds $2 billion, according to the companies involved.
INFORUM

North Dakota rental company reaches settlement in federal housing lawsuit

FARGO — The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a settlement with a Grand Forks-based property management company and other entities in a lawsuit alleging discrimination against people with disabilities in North Dakota rental properties. The lawsuit filed a year and a half ago alleged that Hampton Corporation Inc. and...
Energy IndustryWilliston Daily Herald

North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant

A hydrogen hub is on the horizon for the Bakken, in about half the time it usually takes, according to a release from Bakken Energy. The infrastructure development company announced Monday, Aug. 16 that an agreement has been reached with Basin Electric Cooperative to purchase the assets of the Dakota Gasification Company, which owns the Great Plains Synfuels Plant. The deal is expected to close April 1, 2023, subject to satisfaction of specified conditions. Among the terms of the agreement, the Synfuels Plant will continue its existing operations through 2025.
Wyoming, MIWOOD

Consumers Energy reaches midpoint of energy restoration

Consumers Energy reaches midpoint of energy restoration. Dog shot multiple times, W MI Humane Society helps with recovery. Out-of-state crews join local line workers, staying until power restored. Ask Ellen:Can you really get struck by lightning inside?. Battle Creek schools offering thousands in incentives to fill teacher gap. Brewster ready...
Louisiana Statefortworthbusiness.com

Chesapeake Energy to acquire Plano company adding to Louisiana shale assets

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CHK) will acquire Plano-based Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI), adding to the company’s natural gas properties in the over-pressured stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in Northwest Louisiana. The acquisition is a zero premium transaction valued at approximately $2.2 billion, based on a 30-day average exchange ratio as of Aug. 10’s close, equating to $15.00 per share.
Energy Industryperfumerflavorist.com

DSM Signs Renewable Energy Agreement with Ørsted

Royal DSM plans to operate on 100% renewable electricity throughout North America by the end of 2021 after signing a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ørsted A/S. The PPA signed with Ørsted will contribute to the financing of a solar energy facility in Texas. This will provide an additional renewable electricity capacity of approximately 920,000 MWh for the U.S. energy grid each year, equivalent to the needs of 100,000 homes, of which DSM will utilize a portion.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Delta Advances Towards RE100 By Signing Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) With TCC Green Energy Corporation

TAIPEI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced the signing of its first ever power purchase agreement (PPA) with TCC Green Energy Corporation for the procurement of approximately 19 million kWh of green electricity annually, a step that contributes to its RE100 commitment to reach 100% utilization of renewable energy as well as carbon neutrality in its global operations by 2030. TCC Green Energy, which currently has the largest renewable energy available transfer capacity in Taiwan, will supply the green electricity to Delta from TCC's 7.2MW wind turbine infrastructure. With the aforementioned PPA and its status as the only RE100 member in Taiwan with a cutting-edge solar PV inverter as well as wind power converter product portfolio, Delta further cements its dedication to the development of renewable energy worldwide.
Starke County, INInside Indiana Business

Mammoth Solar Project Lands Another Purchase Agreement

STARKE COUNTY - Ohio-based AEP Energy has signed another long-term purchase agreement for power provided by a 1,400-megawatt solar farm in northern Indiana. The utility says the energy will come from the second phase of the Mammoth solar project, which is set to begin construction next year. The Mammoth project,...
Energy Industry101.9 KELO-FM

Renewable energy continues to grow in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — Utility companies across the country are rapidly moving toward reducing carbon emissions connected to generating electricity. South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson said it’s been going on for a while. “In South Dakota nearly 80% of the electricity generation is carbon-free, and that number...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

AEP Energy And Doral LLC Execute Additional Solar Power Purchase Agreement In PJM

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEP Energy, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) and one of the largest electric energy wholesale suppliers in the U.S., and Doral Renewables LLC (formerly named, Global Energy Generation LLC) (now d/b/a/ Doral LLC), a leading developer of renewable energy projects, primarily in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, announced today that they have signed an additional long-term renewable energy purchase agreement for the second phase of the Mammoth solar project in Indiana.
Alaska StateWashington Post

Federal judge rejects Trump-era permits for major Alaska oil project

A federal judge on Wednesday threw out the permits for a controversial oil project planned for Alaska’s North Slope, faulting the way the federal government had assessed its environmental impact, including how it might harm polar bears. ConocoPhillips’s Willow project had been backed by both the Trump and Biden administrations,...
U.S. Politicswcn247.com

Climate impact of coal sales from US lands scrutinized

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have launched a review of climate damage from coal mining on public lands as the Biden administration expands scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Interior Department officials said Thursday that their review also will look at whether companies are paying fair value for coal extracted from public reserves in Wyoming, Montana and other states. Burning coal accounts for about a quarter of U.S. electricity generation and it's a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. Demand for coal has plummeted in recent years as many utilities switched to natural gas and renewables to generate power.
Energy Industrywrkf.org

Offshore Oil And Gas Worker Fatalities Are Underreported By Federal Safety Agency

This story is a collaboration between Drilled News, Southerly, and WWNO. Leo Linder felt safer on BP’s Deepwater Horizon than he had on other offshore oil drilling rigs. On April 20, 2010, he ended his shift and went to his sleeping quarters two hours before the platform exploded, killing 11 workers and triggering one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history. The man who replaced him was among the crew members who died.

Comments / 0

Community Policy