Sex accuser of late Met Opera maestro James Levine sues
A man who accused disgraced Metropolitan Opera maestro James Levine of molesting him for years as a teen has filed suit over the alleged abuse. The victim — who brought the case anonymously under the name John Doe in Manhattan Supreme Court late Friday — claims he was “sexually and mentally abused” by the since-deceased legendary conductor while an underage teen and “over the course of many years,” according to court papers.talesbuzz.com
