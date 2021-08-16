Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Sex accuser of late Met Opera maestro James Levine sues

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who accused disgraced Metropolitan Opera maestro James Levine of molesting him for years as a teen has filed suit over the alleged abuse. The victim — who brought the case anonymously under the name John Doe in Manhattan Supreme Court late Friday — claims he was “sexually and mentally abused” by the since-deceased legendary conductor while an underage teen and “over the course of many years,” according to court papers.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Levine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera House#Sex Abuse#Manhattan Supreme Court#The Metropolitan Opera#The Met Board#The Met Opera#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutors air more claims in R. Kelly case; 1 involves boy

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking case say he had sexual contact with an underage boy in addition to girls, and the government wants jurors in his upcoming sex trafficking trial to hear those claims. Prosecutors aired a raft of additional allegations — but not...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Author of unauthorized Aaliyah biography says family wouldn't participate because of 'some legal issues'

As the 20th anniversary of her death approaches, new details about late R&B star Aaliyah’s life are being revealed in a new unauthorized biography. Written by Kathy Iandoli, “Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah” includes never-before-told stories about the beloved singer, her relationships and the evolution of her career. The book also explores Aaliyah’s long-lasting influence since her death at 22 in a Bahamas plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

R. Kelly Trial Addresses His Marriage To Aaliyah

Federal prosecutors have shared more details about R. Kelly‘s marriage to Aaliyah. The troubled singer appeared in court on August 18 for the beginning of his racketeering trial, where new insights were shed on his illegal marriage to the icon. More details below…. According to The New York Times, Attorney...
California StateMercury News

Notorious Aryan Brotherhood hitman dies on California’s death row

SAN QUENTIN — A 74-year-old man died of yet-to-be-determined causes while serving a death sentence of two notorious murders that were attributed to his role as a hitman for the Aryan Brotherhood, authorities announced Tuesday. Curtis Floyd Price became the third California death row prisoner to die over the last...
New York City, NYShowbiz411

Bob Dylan Hit With Bogus Lawsuit Claiming Molestation in NYC April-May 1965: Not Possible, He Wasn’t There

UPDATE “Swanky room at the Chelsea Hotel? Bob couldn’t afford a room at the Chelsea Hotel!” TMZ described the legal papers filed by “JC” below and said it happened in Dylan’s “swanky hotel room.” A friend of Dylan from that time was who around 24/7 laughed when he heard this. He also reminded me to look at the calendar and schedule of Dylan shows. Bob and Joan Baez, who were a couple, were on the road together for all of the time “JC” says she was with Dylan at the Chelsea. This fellow was with him the whole time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy