Berlin Park To Get New Hoop Sets After Donations
BERLIN – The renaissance of Henry Park is expected to continue with the installation of new basketball backboards. We Heart Berlin Inc., the nonprofit created earlier this year to promote sustainable activities and recreational opportunities in the community, last week raised the $17,000 needed to replace the basketball backboards at Henry Park. The project has been planned to complement the repainting of the courts planned for next month.mdcoastdispatch.com
Comments / 0