“Hope Rising”: Hosted by Dr. John Glenfell with guest Grant Smith.

Book club: Gwynedd Square Presbyterian Church invites you to participate in Betsy’s Book Club, a small group at the church. The club has been active for over 20 years and is named after its founder, Betsy Albinson. The club has resumed meeting in person after meeting on Zoom for the past 16 months -- usually over a meal at a local restaurant. The club meets on a Wednesday or Thursday every other month. This month’s meeting will take place at Fisher’s Park on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m. (weather permitting). They will be discussing "The Midnight Library" by Matt Hai and "The Seven Sisters" by Lucinda Riley. The group chooses the books they will read at the month they meet, decide when they will meet, and choose the restaurant they will eat at. The books span an array of types such as fiction, non-fiction, biographies, historical fiction and memoirs. If you would like to attend this month’s meeting, please contact Elaine Watters at ejwatters@verizon.net or Anita Lamond at anita0547@verizon.net.