“Hope Rising”: Hosted by Dr. John Glenfell with guest Grant Smith.

By Dr. John Grenfell III
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. John Glenfell speaks with Grant Smith about his media company, GBS Media, and his online magazine, BlueWaterHealthyLiving.com. Grant talks about why he started GBS Media and Blue Water Healthy Living. He also speaks about his faith, the struggles people go through, and knowing God and the church are there for you.

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

#Methodist Churches#Dr John#Pastor#Gbs Media#Blue Water Healthy Living#Mi
