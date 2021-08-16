General Counsel Role Mutates in Response to COVID Variants
New, more potent strains of COVID-19 aren’t just altering office return policies. The persistent virus is changing the chief legal officer role. “To a certain extent, general counsel must also now act as a chief medical officer in interpreting the guidance of various regulatory and advisory bodies, which definitely goes beyond our normal remit or training,” said Don Riddick, Atlanta-based chief legal officer of tech firm Featurespace.www.law.com
Comments / 0