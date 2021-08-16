Cancel
Public Health

General Counsel Role Mutates in Response to COVID Variants

By Phillip Bantz
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew, more potent strains of COVID-19 aren’t just altering office return policies. The persistent virus is changing the chief legal officer role. “To a certain extent, general counsel must also now act as a chief medical officer in interpreting the guidance of various regulatory and advisory bodies, which definitely goes beyond our normal remit or training,” said Don Riddick, Atlanta-based chief legal officer of tech firm Featurespace.

Paris, TXKLTV

General Counsel to Paris ISD explains face mask decision

Paris, Texas (KXII) - School starts Thursday for Paris ISD, and everyone will be asked to wear a face mask. The Paris School Board of Trustees met Tuesday and decided to add them to the dress code in an attempt to go around governor Abbott’s mask mandate ban. General Counsel...
abovethelaw.com

The General Counsel At The Top Of The Compensation Heap

According to the 2021 General Counsel Compensation Report, who was the highest paid GC for this year?. Looking For Health Care CLE Programs? PLI Has You Covered. PLI’s health care programs allow you to keep up with the law and trends while earning CLE. From COVID-19 developments to digital health to workplace…
EconomyLaw.com

How Hershey's General Counsel Is Transforming the Legal Department

Since James Turoff took over as the general counsel at The Hershey Co. in late May, after a brief stint as interim legal chief, he’s been pushing a mindset shift within the legal department. Turoff wants his in-house lawyers to spend less time on routine work and focus more on...
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

UToledo Updates COVID-19 Protocols in Response to More Transmissible Variant

Promoting a safe campus environment for our students, employees and visitors has remained a top priority for The University of Toledo throughout the pandemic. With the highly contagious delta variant now accounting for a majority of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, UToledo is joining its peers across Ohio and will again require masks indoors on campus.
LawLaw.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate? Some Law Firms ‘Holding Off’ for Now

Georgia’s law firms are mostly delaying decisions to mandate vaccines for employees. So far Holland & Knight and Greenberg Traurig have opted to require vaccines. The FDA’s final approval of the vaccines could bring a tidal wave of mandates. Some Georgia law firms say they have not required their employees...
LawLaw.com

The Pandemic Changed What the Next Generation of Attorneys Are Learning

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek New York 2022. Held in-person January 31- February 3, 2022, Legalweek is the one place where the entire legal profession gathers to explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their roles and gain the tools to get legal business done. Registration now open.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Labor IssuesOccupational Health Safety

OSHA Updates Guidance on Protecting Unvaccinated Workers

An updated guidance was issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA in order to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The updated guidance, however, expands information on appropriate measures for protecting workers in higher-risk work places with mixed-vaccination status workers. This mainly includes industries such as manufacturing, meat, seafood and poultry processing, high-volume and retail grocery and agricultural processing. This is often prolonged due to close contact with others.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Law firm adds general counsel lead

Attorney Julie-Karel Elkin has joined Barton LLP as a partner in the Nashville office, tasked with heading up the firm’s outside general counsel practice. Most recently she was senior counsel at GRSM and was previously a partner at Spicer Rudstrom, CEO and general counsel at ADS Brentwood and COO and general counsel at Macrophage International.
Jobsabovethelaw.com

Family Office General Counsel

We at Kinney Recruiting are excited to be working on an exclusive basis to fill a position for general counsel of a family office, to be based in New York, San Francisco, or Miami. If you have at least several years of experience handling VC or private equity deals at...
Bismarck, NDnd.gov

Goehring names Dutch Bialke as legal general counsel/policy advisor

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has named J.P. “Dutch” Bialke as legal general counsel and policy advisor at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA). “Dutch has practiced extensively in public agricultural law and is very knowledgeable about our legal issues, programs and services,” Goehring said. “His regulatory background...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Cabraser Appointed to Lead Opioid Lawsuits Against McKinsey & Co.

Ten lawyers will spearhead lawsuits brought against consulting firm McKinsey & Co. over the opioid crisis. In an order this week, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer appointed Elizabeth Cabraser, of San Francisco’s Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, as lead counsel in the multidistrict litigation, which consists of 50 lawsuits against McKinsey, a consulting firm to bankrupt pharmaceutical manufacturer Purdue Pharma.

