Miami County Fair honors veterans, first responders

TROY — The Miami County Fair honored military veterans and first responders during a special ceremony on Friday. “Tonight we are grateful for what all of you have given in the defense of our country, our democracy,” said Ted Miller, fair board member and co-chair of the Salute to Veterans event. Miller is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served between 1966 and 1970 during the Vietnam War. Miller has also been a volunteer firefighter for 15 years for the Casstown Volunteer Fire Department.