Live Nation Venues to Require Vaccinations or Negative Test

By Taylor Mims
Billboard
 3 days ago

Proof of vaccination is increasingly becoming the status quo for concertgoers in the U.S. as the touring industry's two top promoters are now mandating it where they can. After the world's biggest concert company Live Nation announced earlier this month that it would empower artists to require proof of vaccination at its shows, the company has clarified that all of its fully owned and operated venues and festivals will require all artists and fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend shows. Rolling Stone first reported the news.

