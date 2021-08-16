Cancel
Game Over: Video-Game Fans May Enjoy ‘Free Guy,’ but Non-Fans Will Just Find Ryan Reynolds Annoying

Cover picture for the articleRyan Reynolds is surprisingly annoying in Free Guy, a mundane movie made for video-game players that will leave non-gamers feeling left out. While I am not a gamer, I have a small amount of knowledge about the video-game world. I have a PlayStation 4 I haven’t plugged in for three-plus years. The last game I played was some Star Wars thing that kept my interest for about two sessions before I decided to use my time wisely and re-watch Breaking Bad from start to finish. I do know enough to say that the plot and visuals of Free Guy seem to rip off Grand Theft Auto and Crazy Taxi. Yes, I just dated myself by referencing Crazy Taxi. Again, not a gamer.

