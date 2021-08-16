Creeping Death Shares New Single and Video, New EP Incoming
Texas crossover Death Metallers Creeping Death have announced a new EP- The Edge of Existence due out October 8th, 2021, via Entertainment One! The band released their first single and video for the title track right now!. https://www.brooklynvegan.com/creeping-death-releasing-new-ep-the-edge-of-existence-watch-the-video-for-the-title-track/. Crafted at Homewrecker Recording Studio in Tucson, Arizona and produced and mixed...www.ghostcultmag.com
Comments / 0