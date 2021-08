Fayette County Schools on Thursday encouraged residents of the south metro Atlanta community to get vaccinated as the delta variant surges in Georgia. “Statewide, just 49% of Georgia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 42% are fully vaccinated,” the school system said. “Fayette County is currently ahead of that pace, with 60% of residents receiving at least one dose and 54% fully vaccinated, but there is still much work to be done.”