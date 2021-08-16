Forest Grove schools still aiming for full-time, in-person instruction

'As of now,' remains a key talking point as the 2021-22 school year approaches.

A survey commissioned by the Forest Grove School District, before Gov. Kate Brown said in late July that Oregon will require that face masks be worn in K-12 schools this fall, found that most respondents believed masks should be optional.

Until recently, the school district was going to be allowed to decide how to implement mask requirements.

A survey was issued to all district parents, staff and high school and middle school students, asking the parties for their input regarding potential mask protocols. At the time, 69% of survey respondents preferred parents make the decision for their students, 28% said they'd prefer masks be required and 4% remained undecided.

However, the COVID-19 situation in Oregon has evolved rapidly over the past month. Skyrocketing case counts and a record number of COVID-19 patients in Oregon's hospital beds prompted Brown to temporarily reinstate a mask mandate for indoor public spaces last week.

That followed Brown's decision last month to order that masks be worn in school buildings, at least for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

"My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions," Brown said. "With many children still ineligible to be vaccinated, masks are an effective way to help keep our kids safe in the classroom, the learning environment we know serves them best."

Public officials and medical experts say the surge in cases and hospitalizations is driven by the so-called delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. While most people who are vaccinated are protected from illness, studies suggest vaccinated people can still spread the virus for at least a short time, and experts agree the delta variant is much more transmissible than the original strain or the alpha variant that helped fuel a spike in cases earlier this year.

David Parker, Forest Grove's schools superintendent, said that "as of now," the school district remains focused on full-time, in-person learning.

The plan is that the district will provide many of the same safeguards implemented last school year, including masks indoors, increased ventilation, more frequent air exchange, high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters in each of the classrooms, and social distancing protocols when possible.

"This isn't a zero-risk situation," Parker said. "But what we're trying to do is mitigate risk, so that we have the best opportunity to make our schools as safe as we can for kids."

Parker cautioned that the situation is fluid, and while both local schools and state officials have repeatedly stressed that they plan to have full-time learning five days per week this fall — something most schools in Oregon haven't offered since before spring break in 2020, thanks to the pandemic — he intends to follow the guidance of public health authorities.

"My expertise is in instruction and teaching, and I'm going to rely on Washington County Health and the Oregon Health Authority, who have medical professionals and epidemiologists who do this for a living, to recommend and provide guidance," Parker said. "So many people right now are discounting the experts, and I'm struggling with that a little."

The superintendent remarked, "Ultimately, there are a whole bunch of reasons to be compliant, but the biggest is simply getting the kids in school every day, all day, and if masks are what it takes for us to be able to manage that experience, that's what we're going to do."