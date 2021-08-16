Cancel
Republicans play blame game with Biden on Afghanistan

ABC News
 4 days ago

Ahead of addressing the nation on Afghanistan , President Joe Biden is facing sharp criticism from Republicans over the escalating crisis in Afghanistan after Taliban fighters rapidly seized control of the war-torn country.

Though it was former President Donald Trump who brokered a peace agreement with the Taliban in 2020, setting the stage for the current withdrawal, GOP lawmakers are arguing that Biden is to blame because it's ultimately occurred on his watch. Biden was the president who decided to officially end the war, Republicans have countered.

MORE: Afghanistan updates: Taliban seize control, US continues chaotic evacuation

Trump had long called for U.S. troops to come home and criticized U.S. military interventions for being costly and ineffective, though he's also taken the chance to strike at Biden over the chaotic evacuations in a series of statements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLt2B_0bTNlZ4I00
Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy address reporters outside the White House after their Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C.

Notably, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. was among the few to target both Biden and Trump, calling the situation a "predictable outcome of the Trump-Biden doctrine of weakness."

"American troops didn't lose this war -- Donald Trump and Joe Biden deliberately decided to lose," he said in a statement.

MORE: Afghanistan updates: Taliban seize control, US continues chaotic evacuation

Republicans are expected to hammer Biden on Afghanistan in the coming weeks and months as they try to capture both chambers of Congress next year during the midterm elections.

Over the weekend, as Afghanistan government crumbled to Taliban control, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley conducted virtual briefings for all members of the Senate and House on the ongoing situation, according to a Senate official with knowledge of the matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikL7Q_0bTNlZ4I00
Rahmat Gul/AP - PHOTO: A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2021. Helicopters are landing at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital.

"Joe Biden has been commander-in-chief for seven months -- the current failure in Afghanistan falls squarely on his shoulders. His lack of leadership during this pivotal moment has been shameful -- it has only served to embolden our adversaries and let down our allies," House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted over the weekend.

MORE: Biden to return to White House to deliver remarks on Afghanistan

During a House subcommittee hearing on Monday morning, GOP Rep. Mike Johnson, in his opening remarks, slammed Biden for the situation in Afghanistan, saying it's an "incomprehensible and utterly avoidable disaster." He also said the "president is clearly in over his head."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8Yai_0bTNlZ4I00
Liz Lynch/Getty Images - PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves the Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

"What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws from the world," Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

"This is President Biden's Saigon moment," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise , R-La., said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

"It's a very dire situation when you see the United States Embassy being evacuated. In fact you just had President Biden a few days ago saying you wouldn't see helicopters evacuating the embassy like Saigon, and yet here we are," Scalise said.

MORE: Another 1K US troops heading to Kabul, bringing total to 6,000

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also blasted the withdrawal as "botched."

The exit, "including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul is a shameful failure of American leadership," McConnell said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKsZp_0bTNlZ4I00
Alex Wong/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this May 14, 2021, file photo, newly elected House Republican Conference Vice Chair Rep. Mike Johnson speaks to members of the press at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Biden is "going to have blood on his hands" over the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

"This is going to be a stain on this president and this presidency. ... They totally blew this one. They completely underestimated the strength of the Taliban," said McCaul, the top-ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Democrats have been quieter on Afghanistan -- though there has been concerns voiced by senior leaders wanting every effort to be made to rescue vulnerable Afghans who helped with the U.S. mission there.

MORE: Biden and Trump bear responsibility for Afghanistan: Cheney

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted Sunday as chaos enveloped Kabul and put her support behind Biden.

"The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and his action," she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, in a somewhat rare move, another House Democrat took to Twitter to join the sea of voices critical of the the president.

"There's no way to hide it. The situation in Afghanistan is another shame on this admin," Rep. Vicente Gonzales, D-Texas, tweeted. "Withdrawal was never going to be easy but it didn't need to come to this."

Comments / 8

ABC News

ABC News

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

