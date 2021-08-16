Cancel
S&P hits new record amid rising concerns about pandemic

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA choppy day on Wall Street ended Monday with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average notching new highs after recovering from an early slide. The indexes each rose 0.3%, extending their winning streak to a fifth day, while the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the gain in the S&P 500. Sectors traditionally considered lower risk, including utilities and companies that make food and personal goods also helped lift the market. Those gains outweighed a pullback in banks, energy stocks and a swath of retailers and travel sector companies.

