Five Tips For Living a Happier Life

Variety is the spice of life, as they say—but how exactly should that adage be embraced? Well, that depends somewhat on how you apply variety to your life. For instance, some might thrive having a "year of yes" where they accept any invitation that comes their way. Others might find this type of variety exhausting. The good news: There are plenty of ways to add variety to your life, all of which can increase your potential for fun and add opportunities for more joy in your day-to-day life.