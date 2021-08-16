Cancel
Roblox misses quarterly expectation for bookings

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings on Monday, as easing restrictions slowed the pandemic-fueled surge in spending for its games including “Jailbreak” and “MeepCity”.

The company posted a 35% rise in bookings to $665.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected bookings of $683.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

