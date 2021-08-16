Moving over from Spark People
Hi! My name is Ally and I am a former Spark member. As you may know, (if you are familiar with Spark People) they will be closing their doors tomorrow August 17th, at 8:00 AM. Spark People was a wonderful app… and, there may never be another out there like it… but, sadly, not everything lasts forever. I feel sad about losing such a great app, but I accept that it’s time for me to move on. Maybe not so much of closing the book, but more so turning the page… this isn’t the end of my journey. It’s only the beginning.community.myfitnesspal.com
