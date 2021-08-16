Cancel
Younger children more likely to spread COVID-19, study finds

By Sony Salzman
goodmorningamerica.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung children may be more likely to transmit the virus that causes COVID-19 within households compared with older children, a new study has found. Specifically, children 3 or younger were more likely to spread the virus to household members compared with those aged 14 to 17. The study, published in...

