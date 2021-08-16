Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Notebook: Klinsmann’s performance secures LA a win in Minnesota

By Ashle Norling
E Pluribus Loonum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday evening saw Minnesota United host the LA Galaxy on National TV on FOX. A single goal from the Galaxy mixed with an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann. “Jonathan [Klinsmann] had a great game,” said Wil Trapp “We certainly put a lot of threatening plays together to test him,...

www.epluribusloonum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Klinsmann
Person
Adrien Hunou
Person
Robin
Person
Wil Trapp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United#La Galaxy#La#National Tv#Fox#Mnufc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Jonathan Klinsmann steps up to be unlikely hero in latest LA Galaxy win

Through the first half of the 2021 season, it appeared Jonathan Klinsmann was the odd man out on the LA Galaxy roster. A holdover from the 2020 campaign, Klinsmann seemed like an upgrade over David Bingham in goal in limited minutes last year, but when the club added Jonathan Bond this past offseason, Klinsmann looked like he would be a peripheral figure, unless something happened along the way to Bond, who started his Galaxy tenure in sparkling fashion.
MLS90min.com

LA Galaxy's Jonathan Klinsmann reveals secret behind 7-save match

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann has revealed he kept the fact he was starting in the 1-0 win over Minnesota United to himself prior to the match. The 24-year-old had been playing back-up to Jonathan Bond all season but came into the starting XI for the first time in 2021 on Saturday.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
MLSMinneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday preview: Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy

5 p.m. vs. L.A. Galaxy at Allianz Field • Ch. 9, 1500-AM Loons update: The Loons (7-5-5) and Galaxy (10-6-2) are meeting for the first time since the first round of the 2019 playoffs. The Loons, who have won three consecutive home matches and are unbeaten in their past seven matches at Allianz Field, have never beaten the Galaxy. The Galaxy is the only MLS team the Loons have faced more than three times without a victory. ... In their past seven home matches, the Loons have outscored their opponents 11-3. ... The Loons have lost just once in their past 13 games (7-1-5) to move into fifth place in the Western Conference standings. They have allowed just 11 goals in that stretch.They are tied with Colorado (in 12 games) for the fewest goals allowed since May 12.
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Recap: Another loss to the Galaxy

Coming off a 2-0 win over Houston just seven days ago, Minnesota United looked to keep that momentum going. With a five match unbeaten streak under their belts the Loons looked to move that to six and even possibly take their first win against the LA Galaxy. This was made...
MLSESPN

Kevin Cabral's goal lifts LA Galaxy over Minnesota United

Kevin Cabral scored his third career MLS goal and second in as many games to lift the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday at Saint Paul, Minn. Jonathan Klinsmann made seven saves -- several of them exceptional -- to preserve the victory in his...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota United eager for test against LA Galaxy

Remember Minnesota United’s bad start? Nah. Minnesota United’s dismal start to the season seems like a distant memory. Now on Saturday afternoon against the LA Galaxy, Minnesota United once again has the chance to measure themselves against the very best in MLS. The start of their MLS campaign was brutal...
Pawtucket, RIWPRI

La Salle’s Max Jackson wins RIGA Junior Amateur Championship

BARRINGTON (WPRI) – Max Jackson, a rising sophomore at La Salle Academy, edged Moses Brown’s Harry Dressel to win the 100th RIGA Junior Amateur Championship on Friday. It’s the first amateur title for Jackson. He takes his first title home to Pawtucket Country Club. “I had some success earlier this...
MLSchatsports.com

Match Preview: Vancouver Whitecaps at Austin FC

Vancouver Whitecaps (12th in West, 3-8-7) at Austin FC (13th in West, 4-4-10) Date and Time: Wednesday, August 18, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. Watching: TSN (over-the-air), ESPN+ (streaming) Austin FC. It is the Whitecaps! Against a team below them in the standings!. In seriousness, Austin FC have been in...
NBAMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Minnesota’s late surge powers win in first post-Olympic break game

Clinging to a one-point lead with three minutes left, Minnesota got late baskets, led by Kayla McBride’s five points for a 88-78 victory Sunday night over the New York Liberty. The Lynx (13-7) needed a 12-5 run in the final minutes, sparked by a Bridget Carlson’s three-pointer from the right...
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Three things: #MINvLA

We have, in the past few years, gotten to learn a bit about head coach Adrian Heath’s coaching philosophy. Believing above all else in will and effort, Heath often makes the conservative line-up choice, regardless of tactical formation. As he has said, he is hesitant to trust young players. In game, he has, as he has also said, a stronger feeling for momentum than substitutions. But most importantly after this game, he has continually insisted that the players pick the team, by which he means that he has little commitment to a preferred XI, giving a start to the players he believes to have earned it on the field in the previous game. There are, of course, many counterexamples to this. The prolonged captaincy of Francisco Calvo being the most obvious. But Brent Kallman getting the start on Saturday could be consistent with that philosophy - although with the tight run of games this week it could also have been a pre-emptive rotation of players - as could his continued preference for Hassani Dotson after Ján Greguš’ return from the Euro’s. Which is why the insistence on starting Adrien Hunou is so difficult to understand, especially in light of Juan Agudelo’s play. Patience, of course, is the immediate reply. MLS, it is argued, with the physical demands of traveling the distances required of playing in the US and Canada and the league’s physical style of play, is hard to settle into (although this weekend’s game and the level of play that Greg Vanney is getting from his new signings might ask us to question that logic). And, Robin Lod. A bit of evidence which tries to forget that Lod adjusted to the league quite quickly when he was moved to the right side of the field. It may have been a long adjustment period for Lod, but it was a tactical decision that made that adjustment possible.
MLSLAG Confidential

No element of surprise as Colorado Rapids have LA Galaxy’s number

I’ll be honest, coming into Tuesday’s game between the LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids, I forgot the x-factor that may have turned the tide in the game. The two head coaches of the clubs know each other inside and out. Galaxy boss Greg Vanney was asked about his relationship with...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Whitecaps looking for win vs. expansion Austin FC

Austin FC and the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps will meet on the pitch for the first time on Wednesday with both teams looking to find a way into the win column. At least the Whitecaps have been earning points. Vancouver (3-7-8, 17 points) travels to Austin for the match carrying five consecutive draws, the most recent result a scoreless tie at San Jose on Friday.
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 19 - San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United

What was already going to be a difficult run of games for Minnesota United, currently fifth in the West at 7-6-5, got a lot harder last Saturday. Starting a three game week dropping points to the LA Galaxy on national television was “disappointing” - the description repeated by head coach Adrian Heath and captain Wil Trapp after the game. But the much bigger loss must certainly be the injuries to Niko Hansen - a right hamstring injury sustained earlier in the week - and Robin Lod - a calf injury sustained on Friday - both expected to be out for extended but undisclosed at the moment spells. Add to this the still uncertain status of Franco Fragapane - “we all hope sooner rather than later,” Heath vaguely offered on Saturday, “but he’s got one of them injuries that you know if he goes again, it’s a three or four months job. So, we’re hoping. He’s very close... The next stage for him is maybe four, five days of really intense work. If he comes through that, then maybe he’ll be available” - and an offense that was already struggling to click, Minnesota has scored the fewest goals of any team currently above the playoff line, is now in further trouble.
MLBFrankfort Times

La Stella's hit in 8th gives Giants 5-4 win over Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three in the series between division leaders. Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run...
MLSESPN

San Jose Earthquakes overcome red card to draw with Minnesota United

The San Jose Earthquakes overcame a first-half red card to salvage a 1-1 draw against visiting Minnesota United on Tuesday night. Earthquakes defender Nathan was sent off after 21 minutes following a video review, turning the game after San Jose had taken the lead via an own goal created by pressure from Cristian Espinosa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy