Notebook: Klinsmann’s performance secures LA a win in Minnesota

We have, in the past few years, gotten to learn a bit about head coach Adrian Heath’s coaching philosophy. Believing above all else in will and effort, Heath often makes the conservative line-up choice, regardless of tactical formation. As he has said, he is hesitant to trust young players. In game, he has, as he has also said, a stronger feeling for momentum than substitutions. But most importantly after this game, he has continually insisted that the players pick the team, by which he means that he has little commitment to a preferred XI, giving a start to the players he believes to have earned it on the field in the previous game. There are, of course, many counterexamples to this. The prolonged captaincy of Francisco Calvo being the most obvious. But Brent Kallman getting the start on Saturday could be consistent with that philosophy - although with the tight run of games this week it could also have been a pre-emptive rotation of players - as could his continued preference for Hassani Dotson after Ján Greguš’ return from the Euro’s. Which is why the insistence on starting Adrien Hunou is so difficult to understand, especially in light of Juan Agudelo’s play. Patience, of course, is the immediate reply. MLS, it is argued, with the physical demands of traveling the distances required of playing in the US and Canada and the league’s physical style of play, is hard to settle into (although this weekend’s game and the level of play that Greg Vanney is getting from his new signings might ask us to question that logic). And, Robin Lod. A bit of evidence which tries to forget that Lod adjusted to the league quite quickly when he was moved to the right side of the field. It may have been a long adjustment period for Lod, but it was a tactical decision that made that adjustment possible.