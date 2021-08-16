Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Will Reportedly Skip Theatrical Release, Head Straight to Prime Video

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHotel Transylvania won’t be flying into the theaters this time around. The fourth installment in the saga, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, will instead stream globally on Amazon Prime Video, Variety reports. Along with a replacement for Adam Sandler‘s Dracula (who will now be voiced by Brian Hull), the Universal film will open new doors by bypassing theaters completely for the first time since it began in 2012.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Genndy Tartakovsky
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
David Spade
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
Jim Gaffigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Video#Fatherhood#New York City#Universal#Covid#Hotel Transylvania 4#Linear Tv#Chinese#Apple Tv#American#Mitchells#Cinderella
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
wegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
MoviesDecider

Is ‘The Night House’ Available on Streaming? Where to Watch

Spooky season is arriving a little early this year. Case in point: David Bruckner’s new horror film The Night House, which arrives in theaters on August 20, ushering in a wave of spine-tingling fall releases. But is The Night House available on streaming?. Rebecca Hall stars in the movie as...
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

Netflix’s Top 10 Most Viewed Films in July 2021

Long-awaited blockbusters such as Space Jam 2, Black Widow, and Old hit theaters in July. Netflix had a pretty quiet month for films this month, despite the major studios releasing some big guns. Three Fear Street films were among the company’s most notable releases. They’re all hits on their own,...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Unexpected DC Film Is Dominating The Netflix Most-Watched Chart

HBO Max might be the default home of DC movies, but Netflix‘s line-up is nothing to sniff at. Subscribers in various territories have access to Batman (1989), the Christopher Nolan trilogy, Man of Steel, Watchmen, and an impressively wide selection of DC animated features. But right now there’s a DC movie skyrocketing up the rankings that nobody expected to make a comeback: 2010’s The Losers.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Twilight Movies Dominating Netflix's Top 10, But Manifest Has Started Crushing In The Numbers Again

NBC's Manifest has been one of the hottest television shows of 2021... ever since it was cancelled shortly after its Season 3 finale but kept on crushing the competition streaming on Netflix. Nothing on Netflix seems to be able to knock Manifest very far down for long, even the recent release of the five films based on the four books of the Twilight saga. Despite Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Part 2 taking up half the Top 10 list and even overcoming Manifest for a time, Manifest is crushing the numbers again.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Elliot Page’s Best Movies Has Returned To Netflix

There isn’t a filmmaker in Hollywood who has either the will, desire or creative freedom to craft completely original blockbusters on the same sort of scale as Christopher Nolan, who used the success of the Dark Knight Trilogy as a springboard to tell grand narratives packed with big ideas and even bigger action on the largest possible canvas.
Recipesdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix is adding 49 new movies and shows this week

August is here! And along with it comes a ton of new movies and shows on Netflix. So much new stuff is coming this week. Whether you’re looking to rewatch a couple of very popular network series, check out a new cooking show starring a socialite, or sit down for a few intense documentaries, there is something for everyone.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

Netflix is making another Will Smith movie – but this one might be good

One of Netflix's first big swings was 2017's Bright – a fantasy-infused cop drama starring Will Smith that stands at a lowly 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. While it wasn't a great movie, viewers checked it out in droves, and it showed that the streaming service could compete when it comes to landing big stars for films made to be seen at home.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jean-Claude Van Damme Is Back in Action in The Last Mercenary, Now Streaming on Netflix

Jean-Claude Van Damme is back in action in The Last Mercenary, now streaming on Netflix. A French action comedy movie from director David Charhon, The Last Mercenary stars Van Damme in the lead role as a former secret service agent on a mission to save his son. A trailer for the movie was released ahead of its streaming debut on Netflix, which you can check out below for a sneak peek at Van Damme throwing kicks once again.
MoviesScreendaily

Amazon Prime Video picks up ‘After’ sequels exclusively for online in UK, France

Amazon Prime Video has secured UK and France rights from Voltage Pictures to After We Fell and After Ever Happy, the next two titles in the After young adult series. It will launch the two films exclusively on the online platform, despite previous instalment After We Collided having been a box office hit in the UK when cinemas were open last autumn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy