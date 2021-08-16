‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Will Reportedly Skip Theatrical Release, Head Straight to Prime Video
Hotel Transylvania won’t be flying into the theaters this time around. The fourth installment in the saga, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, will instead stream globally on Amazon Prime Video, Variety reports. Along with a replacement for Adam Sandler‘s Dracula (who will now be voiced by Brian Hull), the Universal film will open new doors by bypassing theaters completely for the first time since it began in 2012.decider.com
