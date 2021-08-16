Igisomar confirmed as DPL secretary

All nine senators confirmed Thursday last week the appointment of former Saipan senator Sixto K. Igisomar as secretary of the Department of Public Lands. In a session held at the Tinian courthouse, senators adopted the Standing Committee Report 22-31 dated July 12, 2021, prepared by the Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations, which stated that, based on the overall assessment of Igisomar’s credentials, experiences, testimonies, goals for the agency, and other relevant issues considered, they are convinced that the appointee has the qualifications and leadership skills necessary to serve as the DPL secretary.