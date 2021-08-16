Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Igisomar confirmed as DPL secretary

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll nine senators confirmed Thursday last week the appointment of former Saipan senator Sixto K. Igisomar as secretary of the Department of Public Lands. In a session held at the Tinian courthouse, senators adopted the Standing Committee Report 22-31 dated July 12, 2021, prepared by the Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations, which stated that, based on the overall assessment of Igisomar’s credentials, experiences, testimonies, goals for the agency, and other relevant issues considered, they are convinced that the appointee has the qualifications and leadership skills necessary to serve as the DPL secretary.

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Churches#Dpl#Saipan#Tinian#The Eagi Committee#Rota#Commonwealth#San Vicente Church#Senate#The Catholic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
EconomySaipan Tribune

NMTI is selecting Tinian rep for board

The Northern Marianas Technical Institute’s board of trustees is in the process of selecting a Tinian representative to join the board. According to NMTI interim chief executive officer Jodina Attao last Wednesday, she and the board’s recently-formed nomination subcommittee were to meet last Friday to review four potential candidates. There is already a Rota representative within the board.
Taholah, WAPosted by
The Daily World

U.S. Secretary of the Interior visits Taholah

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland — the first-ever Native American to serve in a U.S. cabinet post — traveled to Taholah on Monday where she discussed federal investments in tribal communities, including funding for climate resilience projects and broadband internet access. While visiting the Quinault Indian Nation, she and...
Saipan Tribune

Labor finds $31.1M overpayment in PUA/FPUC; collects $28M

To date, the CNMI Department of Labor has traced $31.1 million overpayments in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and Lost Wages Assistance, and collected $28 million from such overpayments, according to Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente. In her PowerPoint presentation before the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation Committee...
PoliticsSaipan Tribune

GCEA celebrates milestones, sets bigger goals

The late representative Ivan Alafanso Blanco once commented how the Public Private Partnership initiative of the Governor’s Council of Economic of Advisers allows people working in different capacities to come together and support the same cause—taking care of our islands. He saw the PPP campaign as a way to inspire every community member to step up, get organized, and help transform the Marianas.
Presidential ElectionSaipan Tribune

Torres-Sablan tandem forms campaign committee

Incumbent gubernatorial candidate Ralph DLG Torres and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan, announced Wednesday the formation of their campaign committee leadership. The Committee to Elect Torres-Sablan will be composed of CNMI Republican Party president James A. Ada, Mark I. Palacios, Victor B. Hocog, Juan S....
Presidential ElectionSaipan Tribune

Apatang likely running mate if…

If Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios decides to run for governor in the 2022 gubernatorial election, Saipan Mayor David Apatang would most likely be his running mate. Palacios himself confirmed this in an interview at his residence in Gualo Rai, but he still remained coy about his political plans. As of yesterday, Palacios said he was not committed to running as governor in the November 2022 elections, adding that he will announce his decision on the matter “sooner than later.”
EducationSaipan Tribune

PSS’ plan for use of $160M ARPA funds is OK’d

The U.S. Department of Education announced yesterday that it has approved the CNMI Public School System’s plan on how it will spend the $160 million American Rescue Plan Outlying Areas State Educational Agencies funds it received to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CharitiesSaipan Tribune

Bridge Capital donates $500 for Taga Kids

Bridge Capital LLC has donated $500 to the Triathlon Association of the CNMI’s staging of the Taga Kids Triathlon tomorrow, Aug. 21, in Marpi. TRAC secretary general Ricky Castro couldn’t thank the company enough for its monetary donation. “Bridge Capital is always there to support Taga Kids and the Triathlon Association of the CNMI in general and we are thankful for their support even in these challenging times just to have an event for kids to ‘tri,’” he said.
LawSaipan Tribune

E-gaming firms appeal to Saipan delegation to amend local law

MP Holdings LLC and Mariana Entertainment, LLC, which owns Saipan Vegas and Club 88 respectively, wrote Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation chair Sen. Vinson F Sablan (R-Saipan) yesterday to ask the delegation to amend Saipan Local Law 22-6. It was earlier reported that SLL 22-6, which doubles the license...
Worldwashingtoninformer.com

CARICOM Has New Secretary-General

Dr. Carla Barnett was installed as the new secretary-general of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) during a ceremony Monday. Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, who is the chairman of CARICOM, welcomed the new secretary-general and brought greetings from the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government. Speaking during the...
Public HealthSaipan Tribune

Guam reports 144th COVID-19 death; 63 new cases

Guam reported its 144th COVID-19-related fatality on the island on Tuesday, even as the territory notched 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,080 tests performed on Monday. In a press release from Guam’s Joint Information Center, it said the latest fatality was a 65-year-old male patient with underlying...
LifestyleSaipan Tribune

Flights between Saipan, Guam now daily

United Airlines announced yesterday that it has increased the Guam-Saipan schedule to offer daily flights between the islands, adding two flights more per week to accommodate the busy summer-fall travel season. The daily morning flight schedule began on Aug. 1 and increases capacity between the islands as travel restrictions have...
Income TaxSaipan Tribune

Child Tax Credit plan OK’d

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The increased child tax credit for Marianas families included by the U.S. Congress in the American Rescue Plan Act in March has now been approved for distribution. Next up is for the CNMI government to start distributing the child tax checks. It was not immediately learned when that is...
EconomySaipan Tribune

Bank of Guam’s 2020 Year in Review earns int’l honors

HAGATNA, Guam—Bank of Guam’s 2020 Year in Review has won honors at the 35th International Annual Report Competition organized by MerComm International annually. This is the fourth time that the bank has been recognized for excellence in the contest, which is the world’s largest international competition honoring excellence in annual reports from corporations, small companies, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and associations.
Seattle, WASaipan Tribune

Two represent CNMI during Seattle event

Naesha Lurisalyn Pua Mangarero and Sasha Fierce Camacho, who moved from the CNMI to Seattle, Washington in 2007 and 2016, respectively, represented the CNMI during an event hosted by the United Territories of Pacific Islanders Alliance in Seattle last Saturday, Aug. 14. The two plus a friend did a cultural dance to represent the CNMI for the event’s many attendees.
GamblingSaipan Tribune

Club 88 to shut down

Club 88 in Garapan will be shutting down, resulting in the termination of its 30 staff. The owner of the e-gaming venue, MP Holdings LLC, announced the club’s closure yesterday, blaming the move on the newly enacted Saipan Local Law 22-6, which essentially doubles the license fees imposed on e-gaming machines.
GamblingSaipan Tribune

E-gaming clubs obtain nearly 900 voters’ signatures to repeal law

Saipan Vegas and Club 88 are claiming to have obtained signatures from almost 900 voters who signed a petition that urges the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to repeal the newly enacted Saipan Local Law 22-6, which doubled the license fees imposed on e-gaming machines. Saipan Vegas Resort and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy