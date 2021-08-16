Cancel
13 Latin American Swimwear Brands to Shop Now and Forever

By Sarah Zendejas, Kevin LeBlanc
Elle
Cover picture for the articleThe perfect swimsuit requires more than just a beautiful print; it should be supportive in all the right places and look just as natural on dry land. Who better to consider than Latin American designers? Inspired by their surroundings and rich regional histories, new and established talent create fantastic swim options that are equal parts functional and fashionable. For many, the core of their fashion ethos is a passion for the planet, with several designers taking considerable steps to create sustainable pieces using upcycled fabrics and biodegradable packaging. Others utilize ethical, locally staffed factories and ateliers to create circular production that delivers both eco-conscious and socially conscious fashion. A majority of the brands hail from Colombia—and this is not a coincidence: Colombia boasts some of the best swimwear manufacturing in all of Latin America. Below, ELLE handpicked the best Latin American swim designers to take you through the hottest days of summer. From household names to emerging labels, these brands offer the chicest resort looks that Latin America has to offer.

