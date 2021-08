CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools will offer testing all students and staff weekly for COVID-19 this school year, the system announced Friday afternoon. CPS plans to have students learning in person five days a week, and weekly testing is in addition measures that went into effect last year, such as additional custodial staff and sanitizing stations, universal masking and social distancing. “This school year, CPS will be offering an enhanced testing program for all students and staff that goes above and beyond our reopening agreement with the Chicago Teachers’ Union (CTU) and will maintain the communication procedures that have provided school...