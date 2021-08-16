‘PEACE’ sign vandalized

Vandals broke into the restrooms at Minor Park July 28, destroying toilets and ripping sinks from the walls. Charles Cadwell Sr., a director at large with the Anza Civic Improvement League, said, “Thanks to some major vandalism at the park, the restrooms will be temporarily out of service.” ACIL oversees maintenance and upkeep of the park. The damage is extensive and a report has been filed with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “I just locked the building up, and shut off the water and power,” Cadwell said. Bids are being accepted to remedy the damage, he added. There are thousands of dollars worth of repairs needed. Bids may be submitted by 7 p.m. Aug. 15 by contacting Cadwell at cadwell31760@gmail.com. Deputy C. Mora with the Riverside County Sher.