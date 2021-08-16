Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandalism

‘PEACE’ sign vandalized

By Kimberly B. Esmores
Saipan Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “PEACE” sign on the top of the hill in Chinatown was vandalized over the weekend, with parts of the word covered in black plastic bags to bear a resemblance to a vulgar Chamorro term. Fortunately, a group of concerned citizens were immediately able to restore the sign upon learning of the incident.

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinatown#Christmas#Saipan Hash Harriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Page, AZLake Powell Chronicle

Vandals clutter Page with graffiti

Vandals tagged multiple locations in downtown Page with graffiti. Video surveillance capturing the incident is timestamped Aug. 8 at around 2:30 a.m. The video shows what appears to be three minors with a can of spray paint and a pint of liquor. In blue paint, they sprayed “Manny” and simple phrases. The lettering was rough, childlike, and exhibited no discernable artistic qualities.
Ukiah, CAtheava.com

Ukiah Mural Repeatedly Vandalized

After one small figure in the sprawling historical mural being painted along one block of West Church Street was vandalized three times in one week, artist Lauren Sinnott said she plans to change it. “One tiny part of this great big panel, one small figure, was defaced,” said Sinnott last...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Atascadero Monolith Vandalized and Rebuilt

ATASCADERO — On Monday, Aug. 16, reports came in that the giant steel “monolith” at the summit of Pine Mountain had been vandalized. Local resident Raymond Johnson stated that he was hiking the mountain that morning and noticed that the monolith was vandalized; just a bit later, a team of guys arrived and were replacing and welding it back together again.
Post Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Resident starts fund to nail vandal

POST FALLS — A malicious act of vandalism at Tullamore Park has the public's attention. And at least one is putting money behind his anger. After reading that someone had inserted a sharp screw into a park slide — positioned so it could seriously injure a child — attorney Starr Kelso contacted The Press on Thursday. With a $200 donation, he's starting a fund with the newspaper as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprit.
Keyser, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

Keyser battling vandalism at city parks

KEYSER — The City of Keyser has been dealing with ongoing vandalism at some of the city parks and officials are looking into the possibility of installing cameras to help catch some of the offenders. In the meantime, they hope citizens living near the parks will keep watch and if...
Riverside County, CAValley News

Vandals destroy Minor Park restrooms

Vandals broke into the restrooms at Minor Park July 28, destroying toilets and ripping sinks from the walls. Charles Cadwell Sr., a director at large with the Anza Civic Improvement League, said, “Thanks to some major vandalism at the park, the restrooms will be temporarily out of service.” ACIL oversees maintenance and upkeep of the park. The damage is extensive and a report has been filed with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “I just locked the building up, and shut off the water and power,” Cadwell said. Bids are being accepted to remedy the damage, he added. There are thousands of dollars worth of repairs needed. Bids may be submitted by 7 p.m. Aug. 15 by contacting Cadwell at cadwell31760@gmail.com. Deputy C. Mora with the Riverside County Sher.
Vermont Statevtcng.com

Police investigate graffiti vandalism in Charlotte

Police are investigating a vandalism incident at a Greenbush Road home in Charlotte. The resident reported to Vermont State Police that between 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 3:45 p.m. the next day, someone spray painted a stop sign, a mirror in their private driveway and railroad intersection, and an electrical box.
Fairfield, CTDoingItLocal

Fairfield Vandalism

Reported on 8/6 at approximately 7:00 AM-Mona Terrace’s Child Care Center reports vandalism over the past few nights. Complainant stated that between Wednesday 8/4/21 5:30 PM and Thursday 8/5/21 06:30 AM someone had written racial slurs in a Sharpie on one of the back doors. The next night (8/5/21 5:30...
Kenai, AKkdll.org

Several setnet sites vandalized

Kenai Peninsula set-netters were already having a bad summer, following the early closure of their fishery earlier last month. That situation turned from bad to worse for four set-net families late last week when their beach sites in Clam Gulch were vandalized. Alaska State Troopers said they have since identified and charged the vandals, two juveniles, through their posts on social media.
Alliance, OHCanton Repository

Alliance YWCA catches sign vandalism on security camera

ALLIANCE – A vandal wearing a swastika destroyed a sign on the Alliance YWCA building that denounced the hate messages spray-painted in July in the city. Security footage from the YWCA shows a male wearing a baseball cap, light-colored clothing and a swastika on the side of his arm removing the sign from the building at 239 E Market St. around 11 p.m. Aug. 12.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Vandalism is no answer to disagreements

The Cross of the Martyrs is a religious symbol. It was desecrated by vandalism. Had it been a Jewish menorah, a Muslim minaret, a Tibetan stupa or a Pueblo Zia symbol that had been vandalized, the community would recognize this as the hate crime that it was. Yes, the First Amendment guarantees the right of free speech — but it is a right to be exercised responsibly and without terrorizing our neighbors.
Catawissa, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Break in/Criminal Trespass/Vandalism

On Sunday August 15th, 2021 at 1500 hours, Corporal Hayes of the Catawissa Borough Police Department received a call of two male juveniles breaking into a residence in the 500 block of Mill Street in Catawissa Borough. The juveniles, ages 10 and 13 years old admitted to trying to break into the house to make it their club house. They attempted to pry open the back door, causing minor damage with small hand held shovels found on the back porch. They tried to pick the lock, and broke off a piece of metal inside the key hole making the lock inoperable. The juveniles then went home, and returned with a pair of scissors and kicked in a basement screen.
Ashwaubenon, WIWBAY Green Bay

“Tales on the Trails” will return despite vandalism

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - An outdoor reading program, launched this summer in Ashwaubenon, has hit a snag. It appears vandals have damaged the “Tales on the Trails” signs. The Village of Ashwaubenon launched “Tales on the Trails” back in May. Aquatic coordinator Melody Escota came up with the idea that...
Three Forks, MTthreeforksvoice.com

Benches at Bellach Park Vandalized

The City of Three Forks reported last week vandalism to two benches at Bellach Park. Officials reported that one bench was destroyed and the other was damaged and rebar is poking out at the end. After learning of the vandalism, Three Forks City Council member Gene Townsend said he was...
Mauldin, SCFOX Carolina

Mauldin Police sign vandalized in front of City Hall

MAULDIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Mauldin Police sign in front of City Hall has been vandalized. A word was sprayed on the sign and it has been smashed in the middle. This is all the information we have at this time. We are reaching out to Mauldin Police to learn more.
Carefree, AZthefoothillsfocus.com

Carefree vandals ‘beware’ of new security

Carefree Town Council voted during the Aug. 4 meeting to approve funding for a security camera system in the Carefree Desert Gardens after a significant increase in vandalism. Town Administrator Gary Neiss said the gardens have experienced numerous vandalism incidents in the past three to four years, with damages totaling about $20,000.
New Orleans, LACBS42.com

New Orleans church sign encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations vandalized

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A church sign in New Orleans, Louisiana was vandalized last week after displaying a message promoting COVID-19 vaccines. First Grace United Methodist Church displayed a message on their marquee last week that on one side read, “LOVE THY NEIGHBOR GET VACCINATED” and listed the Sunday service time. On the other side, it read, “BE ENCOURAGED BY ENCOURAGING OTHERS.” On August 6, the church’s pastor, Shawn Moses Anglim, posted photos on Facebook showing that the sign had been vandalized.
Public Safetyfemalefirst.co.uk

Village terrorised by baked bean vandal

The village of Wonersh in Surrey is being terrorised by a mysterious vandal covering doorsteps and cars in baked beans. A village is being terrorised by a mysterious vandal pouring baked beans through letterboxes. The mystery bandit has been covering doorsteps, homes and cars with the famous orange sauce in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy