AcornTV is a popular streaming option and one for which I’ve had a membership for several years: $5.99 monthly or get a deal with the annual $59.99 fee. My personal experience has been without complaint, and whether I’m binging an old favorite, enjoying a current season, or checking out a new-to-me production, I totally enjoy the quality of the audio and video and the convenience to view anywhere on any of my devices with my AcornTV app. Slowly, programs that had new seasons contracted before the pandemic are returning to filming with premiers set throughout the summer and into the fall. I am thrilled about two of AcornTV Originals ready to go: the new Whitstable Pearl, and season two of Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mystery. Yeah, AcornTV!