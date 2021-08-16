Cancel
Santa Soledad rules Tuna Mix Classic

By Mark Rabago
Saipan Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crew of Santa Soledad had a windfall larger than most stimulus cards after winning Tasi to Table Inc.’s Inaugural Tuna Mix Classic 2021 fishing tournament held last Saturday in the waters off the Northern Marianas. Santa Soledad won the first-ever Tuna Mix Classic after landing a 42.6-lb yellowfin tuna...

