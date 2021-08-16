Union Agrees to Penn State’s Indoor Masking Mandate

Penn will once again require all community members — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask while indoors. With the start of the in-person fall semester just weeks away, top University administrators announced the decision in an email to the Penn community on Thursday afternoon, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidelines for mask wearing in areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates, an ever-growing list that includes Philadelphia. The only exceptions to the requirement is within dorms or suites, single-person offices, spaces where appropriate social distancing is possible, and in instructional settings after permission is granted.