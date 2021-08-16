Union Agrees to Penn State’s Indoor Masking Mandate
All Penn State employees are now required to wear masks indoors on campus, according to a university statement. Previously, a union representing about 2,600 technical service employees was exempt from Penn State’s new indoor masking mandate. Before coming to an agreement with the university, workers represented by Teamsters Local Union No. 8 followed commonwealth guidance on mask-wearing, which wasn’t mandated at the state level.www.statecollege.com
Comments / 0