Haitians Grapple With Aftermath Of Devastating Earthquake

Relief efforts are underway in Haiti after an earthquake magnitude 7.2 struck the country's southwestern peninsula on Saturday. Some 1,400 people are confirmed dead so far. Thousands more are injured. Churches, schools and homes have been destroyed. Hospitals are overwhelmed. Ronald Jocelyn directs the education program at the nonprofit Hope for Haiti. He joins us now from Les Cayes. That's a city on the peninsula that has suffered a lot of damage.