Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Taliban Takeover Raises Questions About The National Security Threat To The U.S.

By Greg Myre
ksut.org
 4 days ago

The Taliban takeover has raised a new set of questions about the national security threat to the U.S. The last time it was in power, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban hosted Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaida movement. Bin Laden, of course, is gone, but al-Qaida still has a presence inside Afghanistan. So will the Taliban allow other extremist groups to operate there? To find out, we're joined by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre.

www.ksut.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#U S#Al Qaida#Npr National Security#Cia#Soviets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
MilitaryThe New Yorker

David Petraeus on American Mistakes in Afghanistan

David Petraeus, the retired four-star Army general, served in the military for nearly four decades, eventually becoming the most famous and revered member of the armed forces during the war on terror and the war in Iraq. Known for developing a new theory of counter-insurgency, which emphasized winning the support of civilians rather than seizing territory, Petraeus was placed in charge of all troops in Iraq by President George W. Bush in 2007 and oversaw the so-called surge of forces meant to turn around a faltering war effort. In 2010, President Barack Obama, who had ordered a surge of troops in Afghanistan—a move opposed by then Vice-President Joe Biden—appointed General Petraeus the commander of forces in that country. Petraeus retired from the military the following year, and went on to serve as Obama’s C.I.A. director. He resigned from that post in 2012, after providing classified information to his biographer, Paula Broadwell, with whom he was having an affair. Petraeus later pleaded guilty to one count of mishandling classified information. He is now a partner in the global investment firm K.K.R. and chairman of the K.K.R. Global Institute.
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Al Qaeda-linked group praises Taliban 'victory' in Afghanis

Aleppo [Syria], August 20 (ANI): An al Qaeda-linked group in Syria has lauded the Taliban "victory" in Afghanistan, and compared the terror group's control of the majority of the country with the early Muslim conquests. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, also known as HTS is the powerful faction in rebel-held parts of...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

A kinder, gentler Taliban?

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. Bergen has reported from Afghanistan since 1993. His new book is, "The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden." The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

The Afghanistan withdrawal and Taliban takeover mean the terror threat is back

On the eve of the 2004 presidential election, Osama bin Laden issued a landmark videotaped statement. In it, bin Laden explained how he and his followers were engaged in a “war of attrition to fight tyrannical superpowers.” He bragged that, just as Al Qaeda and the Taliban’s predecessors had “bled Russia for 10 years, until it went bankrupt and was forced to withdraw in defeat” from Afghanistan in 1989, the U.S. would suffer the same fate.
WorldBoston Globe

These are the shadowy Taliban leaders now running Afghanistan

For decades the Taliban’s leadership structure has been in the shadows: Even before the US invasion in 2001, little was known about how the group operates beyond the names of a few top leaders. Now the militants are trying to recast themselves in a more moderate mold: promising amnesty for...
americanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Politicsksut.org

Where Are Taliban Officials Getting The Money To Run Afghanistan?

The Taliban is moving from insurgency back into the seat of power in Afghanistan, and one of the biggest questions they face is where to get the cash to run the country. There isn't a simple answer to that. About 80% of Afghanistan's budget has been financed by the U.S. and other international donors. That's according to Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko. With the Taliban in charge, that's changing. The U.S. Treasury froze billions of dollars in Afghan government reserves stored in bank accounts in the U.S. over the weekend to prevent the Taliban from getting them.
U.S. Politicsksut.org

Journalist Says Americans Are 'All Complicit' In The Situation In Afghanistan

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. The stunning collapse of the government of Afghanistan following President Biden's decision to remove U.S. troops from the country has led to chaotic scenes throughout Afghanistan, including at the airport in Kabul, where many are desperate to leave. And it's left countless Afghans wondering what the future holds as the Taliban takes control of the country. Taliban spokesmen have made reassuring statements about permitting women to continue to work and get educations and taking no reprisals against those who cooperated with American forces. But there have been troubling reports of killings and beatings in areas the Taliban now control.
PoliticsBBC

Who are the Taliban?

The Taliban were removed from power in Afghanistan by US-led forces in 2001, but the group has seized control of the country once again following a rapid offensive. The capital, Kabul, was the last major city to fall to the offensive that began months ago but accelerated as the hardline Islamists gained control of territories.
POTUSNPR

Withdrawing From Afghanistan May Be The One Thing Biden And Trump May Agree On

In Afghanistan the world is witnessing disastrous consequences associated with a rare area of agreement between President Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. Both presidents saw the 20-year war in the remote and rugged country as an unwelcome inheritance and an albatross. For Trump it was the prime example of the "forever wars" he promised to end, a salient promise of his "America First" campaign. Frustrated in his initial efforts to truncate the U.S. mission, Trump finally bypassed the Afghan government to negotiate directly with the Taliban. The deal with them that he signed on Feb. 29, 2020 promised to pull all U.S. troops out by May 1, 2021.
PoliticsWTHI

'I don't want to be killed by the Taliban': Afghan interpreter leaves tearful voicemail

The fall of Kabul to the Taliban is being compared, ad nauseam, to the fall of Saigon to the North Vietnamese in 1975. Both retreats certainly share some common features -- the botched, chaotic evacuation, the abandonment of many US allies on the ground, and the humiliation of the American superpower. But a closer analogue to what is likely to happen in Afghanistan during the coming weeks is to look at what the Taliban did the last time they swept into power in Kabul in September 1996.

Comments / 0

Community Policy