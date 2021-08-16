Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

50 Nail Art Captions For Instagram That'll Make You Want To Hit Up The Salon ASAP

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome may say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but what about perfectly-manicured nails? That little thrill you get from a cute manicure is one of the best feelings, and if you add nail art, your mood just soars. Whether you're into acrylic or natural, classic or gel, everyone needs new polish every once in awhile. And when you do get your nails done, you want people to compliment you (because, duh, they're fly as hell). So of course you're going to need nail art captions for Instagram when you post your new nails up for all your followers to marvel at.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Salon#Nail Polish#Exercise#Mani#Polishes#Iphone#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

This Viral TikTok Trend Could Change The Way You Treat Acne

Acne can not only be a nuisance, it can really suck away at your self-confidence. No one enjoys waking up with greasy skin and an about-to-erupt, Mount Vesuvius-looking, North star zit right in the middle of the forehead or any place else for that matter. Don't feel bad. Few people are immune to the occasional breakout. Even the beautiful and talented Alicia Keys avoids certain foods in an effort to keep her skin clear. Most of us are not that disciplined. That's why there are lots of over-the-counter medicated creams you can try to combat the problem. But many people ultimately throw their hands up in frustration and head to their dermatologist, and unless you are Dr. Pimple Popper, you probably shouldn't be squeezing them.
Hair CareEssence

The Complete Black Girl’s Guide To Hair Dyeing

We spoke to a licensed cosmetologist about dos and don’ts. When it comes to Black women’s hair, no one knows our hair like we do. Whether we’re 4C with tight coils or 3A with loose waves, the hair of a Black girl is a unique experience. Hence the rule our mommas taught us — don’t let just anybody play in your hair.
Makeupslashedbeauty.com

How to Make Your Lips Look Bigger with Makeup the Right Way

I love the look of full, pouty lips, but I’m way too much of a commitment-phobe to get injections. Why spend the money for someone to poke a needle in your face when you can make your lips look bigger with makeup?. Overdrawing your lips with liner and lipstick can...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Is the Exact Tool You Need to Re-Create That Viral TikTok French-Tip Nail Hack

The latest nail trend making the rounds on TikTok is one to create a perfect french manicure in minutes. It's both genius and incredibly easy to do at home, but there's one specific (but easy-to-find) tool you need to do it right: a silicone nail stamper. Nail stampers are typically used with stamping plates to imprint fun (and often complex) designs onto your fingertips with no hand-painting necessary.
Hair CarePosted by
Robb Report

The Best Pomades to Keep Your Hair Styled All Day

If you’re struggling to style your hair, then it may be time to change up your routine. First and foremost, you’ll want a good pomade. Why? Pomade will give your hairstyle plenty of hold so that it won’t fall out during the day, like wax. And it won’t flake or make your hair feel hard as a rock either, like gels. It’s the best of both worlds. It’s important, though, that you do your research first and get the right pomade for your hair type and style. Most pomades, for instance, are either oil- or water-based. Oil will give a higher...
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

Weird But True: Doing This 5-Minute Ritual Kind of Changed the Shape of My Face

There are plenty of bogus beauty devices out there, and I've tried a lot of them (due to my line of work, obviously, and if I'm being honest, some vanity). In an age when many of us crave quick fixes in the name of beauty, gadgets and gizmos aplenty can be tempting. Many of said gadgets and gizmos purport high-scale anti-aging benefits or instantaneous firming perks, but the thing is most of them are flukes, and the majority definitely aren't worth your hard-earned cash. Face-massaging and skin-tightening tools, in particular, are having a big moment right now, and while the latter are usually pretty high-tech, the former are typically lower-lift when it comes to usage and maintenance. That said, just because they're lower-tech doesn't mean the best face massagers aren't effective, and while they might not tighten and lift like a professional treatment, they can definitely help depuff, lift, tone, and massage away muscle tightness.
MakeupRefinery29

The 5 Coolest Beauty Trends For Late Summer, By Glossier’s Makeup Artist

With almost all restrictions lifted in the UK, this summer is shaping up to be much more social than the last — and makeup is back in a big way. After months of isolating in loungewear and forfeiting foundation for face masks, the beauty trend forecast has playful colours, innovative textures and creative designs in store, and no one knows more about that than Glossier's European makeup artist, Celia Burton.
MakeupRefinery29

How To Pull Off The Reverse Cat Eye — Summer’s Trendiest Beauty Look

Of all TikTok's biggest makeup trends, nothing has created quite as much hype as the reverse cat eye. Not even lipstick blush, homemade BB cream or the ten-second smoky eye hack come close to the number of views that the app's makeup lovers are racking up with their take on the winged liner look (currently 39.9 million and counting). The reverse cat eye isn't exactly new, though, having been spotted on Kim Kardashian at at red carpet event in 2019. But with the world opening up again, it makes sense that we're willing to try more bold and dramatic beauty styles.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Lizzo’s Leather Corset, Cutoff Shorts & Studded Thigh-High Boots Create One of Her Edgiest Looks to Date

Lizzo’s flute is back and our Friday is made. The singer once more showed off her impressive flute skills yesterday as she gave her own personal remix to her new hit song, “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. In typical Lizzo fashion, though, she had to go bigger and bolder for the performance and broke out one of her edgiest looks to date. The outfit included a studded patent leather corset top and fringe-hem black denim shorts. The outfit taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox...
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

Ilia’s New Mascara Will Give You All the Drama Without Flaking or Clumping

I rarely wear makeup, but when I do, I tend to opt for the no-makeup makeup look. In part because my makeup application skills are sub-par but also because I don't care to spend much time getting ready. So, when I do decide to wear makeup, I usually go for a skin tint, a multi-purpose tinted balm, and mascara. I'm a huge fan of Ilia's Limitless Lash Mascara ($28) for natural-looking lashes, but my new favorite (that still falls into the minimal makeup category) is the Ilia Fullest Volumizing Mascara ($28).
MakeupPosted by
whowhatwear

This Lip Color Has Never Failed Me—Here's Why

I've made this confession over and over again, but I'll say it again: I'm a beauty editor who is pretty low-maintenance when it comes to makeup. It's not that I'm totally apathetic to makeup, but it's not my favorite part about the beauty world. For me, I'm more obsessed with learning about skincare. I'm not one to spend hours perfecting my cat-eye or experimenting with a bold eye shadow look.
Skin CareIn Style

10 Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands for a Chip-Free Manicure

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Deciding what nail polish color to buy is a tough choice, but trying to decipher the ingredient label on the bottle is even harder.
New York City, NYByrdie

We Are Fluide Wants You to Make Up Your Own Beauty Rules

We Are Fluide doesn't shy away from bold colors and bright looks. The beauty brand's products are as vibrant and fun as the community it's dedicated to. The vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free line includes makeup for everyone. The name, inspired by the French word fluide and gender fluidity, fully embodies its ethos. Not just a makeup company, the brand is dedicated to beming a platform to amplify and celebrate queer and gender-expansive beauty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy