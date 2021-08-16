Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gwinnett County, GA

SUGAR BALL: More great food, appreciated gifts from Archer High School

By John D. Williams Staff Correspondent
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call baseball “Sugar Ball.”

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Gwinnett County, GA
Sports
County
Gwinnett County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archer High School#Sugar#Sports Equipment#Weather#Dominicans#The Daily Post#Casava Bread#American School#Spanish#Little League#Merengue#Cocotero#Hasta La Pelota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny on his past. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy