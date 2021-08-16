SUGAR BALL: More great food, appreciated gifts from Archer High School
Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call baseball “Sugar Ball.”www.gwinnettdailypost.com
